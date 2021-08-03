View July’s Ups and Downs

The Los Angeles Dodgers had an up and down month in July as they continued to navigate their World Series title defense.

The team went 14-12 (.538), their worst month by winning percentage on the year to date. The team started the month with a nine-game winning streak starting on July 4-0, but would play only 10-12 for the remainder of the month, losing ground in NL West, falling back to three of its first games.

Not everything was negative for the boys in blue; they had five reps on the NL roster for the All-Star Game and it turns out Dave Roberts may have done some recruiting bringing in reinforcements while he was working in Denver.

Here’s a look at the month of July for the Dodgers and their many ups and downs.

Cataloging the Dodgers’ ups and downs for July 2021.

UP: Walker Buehler The Ace

July can be the month Walker Buehler finally grabbed Ace’s mantle on the Dodgers pitching staff.

Buehler went 3-0 with a 1.67 ERA and struckout 38 batters with 32.1 innings. It was Buehler’s best month of the season and on Monday he was named NL Pitcher of the Month.

Buehler has proven throughout his career that he can be a great pitcher in October, but this year not only has he supported the exhausted starting staff, but he can put himself squarely in the running for the NL. Cy Young Price.

DOWN: Kenley Jansen

Before the month began,Kenley Jansen looked like his old self, coming in July with 20 saves and a 1.38 ERA.

Unfortunately, July turned out to be disastrous for the Dodgers closer, as he went 1-2 and made three saves with an inflated 9.39 ERA. Jansen walked eight and opponents batted .406 off him in only 7.2 innings.

Jansen’s struggle was heightened by the fact that two of his failed saves came against the San Francisco Giants, preventing the Dodgers from overtaking them in the NL West standings.

Despite his struggles, Jansen is staying closer to the Dodgers, but it will take more effort to get into the playoffs before fans trust him.

UP: Deadline of the Dodgers

Trade deadline day turned out to be a coup for the Dodgers as the front office made the biggest splash of all contenders in trade for future Hall of Fame pitcher Max Scherzer and 2020 All Star Trea Turner. Both players bring their World Series pedigree to a team already accustomed to the glory of October.

Scherzer aims to close a huge gap in the teams starting rotation and Turner is adding offensive power to a team that has struggled to hit the clutch at times this year.

The Dodgers also acquired pitcher Danny Duffy, who, when he returns from the IL, will be able to support the bullpen or give the team a place when needed. These additions give the Dodgers a lot more firepower as they climb towards a playoff push.

DOWN: The Giants Are Real

It doesn’t look like the Giants’ grip on the top spot is going to go away anytime soon, and they’ve certainly proven they aren’t afraid of the Dodgers.

The Giants won five out of seven against the Dodgers at the end of July and closed the month, extending their lead in NL West to three games.

The Dodgers have gone 8-8 against the Giants this season, but have only one chance to take on their rivals as of September 3.

If the Dodgers expect to move into first place before that series starts, they will have to use the month of August to put pressure on the Giants’ frontrunners by winning some games.