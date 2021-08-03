‘It’s not cricket’ – Taranaki’s famous cricket ground ready to host a rugby match





SIMON O’CONNOR/Stuff Rugby posts are placed at Pukekura Park for the first time since 1945

Normally a cricket ground, New Plymouth’s Pukekura Park will be filled with rugby supporters on Saturday for the national championship game between Taranaki and Hawkes Bay. For the first time since the last first-class rugby match in 1945, historic wooden rugby posts have been erected and lines of play have been laid out. New Plymouth District Councils Pukekura Park chief groundsman Craig Hitchcock, and senior groundskeeper Aaron Lim, have done all the mahi (work) at the world-famous venue ahead of the game, which is expected to attract a sold-out crowd of 4,500 fans. We hung the goalposts. It’s the old-fashioned ones we screwed together, Hitchcock said. These posts go back to the 1930s and fit the old sleeves into the ground. READ MORE:

* Bulls to play Magpies in Pukekura Park clash, as NPC draws confirmed

*Pukekura Park will host Taranaki Bulls’ first home game of the 2021 NPC season

* Speculation about Taranaki Bulls home ground sparks new interest in rugby memorabilia at Pukekura Park

She is a beautiful old ground and that is the real draw for many people, the history of this fantastic sports field. The playing surface has had quite a break. The last cricket matches were played on it at the end of March, allowing the grass to fully recover. It has been very wet this winter, but the (cricket) block looks good and the outfield is okay. Hitchcock has overseen the grounds for the better part of two decades and has seen his fair share of the sport at Pukekura, described by Wisden as one of the top six cricket venues in the world. SIMON O’CONNOR/Stuff Pukekura Park Chief Groundskeeper Craig Hitchcock (center) and Enior Grounds Manager Aaron Lim (left) install rugby posts on the ground ahead of Saturday’s Taranaki v Hawkes Bay National Championship game. While Pukekura Park is best known for hosting cricket, including a World Cup match in 1992, it was also the venue for rugby league, football, hockey and rugby until the late 1930s, including a famous 1921 winless draw between Taranaki and South Africa. The day before the game, Taranaki and Hawkes Bay get their first chance to run to Pukekura Park for a traditional captaincy run. ANDY JACKSON/Things Pukekura Park in New Plymouth is normally a cricket ground in summer. People have been talking to me and Aaron about the game for the past few months. It created a real buzz in the community, Hitchcock said. It will be something else and there is one advantage to rugby if it rains on the day it is not ideal but at least we don’t have to worry about chasing covers and having umpires calling us. As for the dimensions of the ground, it is actually wider than Yarrow Stadium, but the dead ball areas will be noticeably shorter, with only six meters at either end. All repairs will be done after the match, while Hitchcock and Lim turn their attention to preparing for a busy summer of cricket.

