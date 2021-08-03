Cleveland, Gaston, Lincoln football teams begin training for Fall 2021





In a few short hours on the practice field Monday, Mike Wilbanks and the Shelby High football coaching staff set the tone for what they hope is a 2021 gridiron campaign that ends with a championship. All 427 schools had a great first day in their opinion, the third-year principal of the Golden Lions said Monday after a grueling exercise that included more up-downs, bear crawls and wind sprints than players likely expected. It’s like a marriage. Everything is great the first day or two after the wedding. But what makes you stay? It’s about coming back the next day and going to work. Last August, programs across the state raised concerns about regulations severely limiting players’ ability to do many things other than social distancing strength and conditioning exercises. Returning to its usual place on the sports calendar, Monday’s first practice of the high school football season brought a welcome sense of normalcy to local teams, something Wilbanks didn’t mind sharing at the end of drills. Last year around this time, we were hoping for the opportunity to be here on the practice field, he said. This spring left a bad taste in our mouths. But as I told our guys, the good news is that whoever won the state title won’t have it long, because he was back to work. It’s not like December, where you have to wait for August. We lost our last game on April 23 and were already at it again. Shelby was one of several teams in Cleveland, Gaston, and Lincoln counties to work in the morning sun, hoping to beat the afternoon heat. Others chose to open summer exercises in the evenings with much the same hope in mind. Among them was North Gaston, who are preparing for his first “real” preseason camp led by coach Justin Clark. The biggest thing I’m excited about is the opportunity for our boys to learn and play for each other, Clark said. In the spring, we knew that as a freshman it would be difficult to set up a new offense and defense within a short period of time. This summer we took full advantage of that long time as we let the kids compete against top leagues (in 7v7 tournaments) like Gaffney, AC Flora and Myrtle Beach in South Carolina. It was work that we definitely needed. Clark also praised his teams’ summer of Ironman football and described players’ willingness to participate in strength and conditioning programs. That is perhaps one of the best things, the kids come into the camp in good shape. As a result, good practice to practice. Hopefully, by the end of the workout, they’ll feel like they’ve gone through the conditioning aspect, he added. The 2021 high school football season begins on Friday, August 20 for area teams. You can reach Joe Hughes at 704-914-8138, email [email protected] and follow on Twitter @JoeLHughesII.

