2021 Enterprise Coed Tennis All-Scholastics

BRYNNA ALTERIO

EAST BRIDGE WATER

The junior was a key role for the Vikings who played at number 2 singles. After missing out last year due to the pandemic, Alterio went into a shortened season 5-4 this spring. The most memorable moment of the season was the team’s first win of the season. …A member of the National Honor Society and the World Language Honor Society. …Brynna is very strategic in her game. She always thinks ahead and has a great placement of her photos. She has a bubbly personality and keeps the team motivated with her positivity and lightheartedness, said East Bridgewater coach Maureen Holbrook.

ADAM BEATRICE

ROCKLAND

The junior, one of the top players in the South Shore League, not only earned SSL All-Star recognition this season, but was also named SSL Sullivan Player of the Year. Led the Bulldogs to No. 1 in the singles and set a 9-3 record. Served as captain. The most memorable moment of the season was the first win at No. 1 singles. Also likes to play basketball, golf and football. An honors list student. “Adam’s natural aptitude and athleticism compliment his tennis skills. I’m excited to see his progression and growth as a senior,” said Rockland coach Chris Beatrice.

AMELIA CAREY

CARDINAL SPELLMAN

As a sophomore and without a season a year ago, Carey got her first chance at tennis and paved the way for the Cardinals. Took on the challenge of taking first place in singles and came away with a deceptive 4-7 score. Named a Catholic Central League All-Star. … Amelia is an incredibly consistent player, great coaches with her ability to keep the ball in play and make every return, even against the CCL’s exceptional first singles players, said Cardinal Spellman coach Alison Masson.

BRIDGET HUGHES

ROCKLAND

Since stepping on the field for the Bulldogs, the senior captain has played No. 1 singles and has had a stellar career. Amassed a 41-10 record over three seasons. Named South Shore League All-Star for all three seasons and earned SSL Player of the Year award. Won the SSL Sportsmanship Award in her sophomore year. A Triple Enterprise All-Scholastic. Continue her tennis career at St. Anselm College, where she will study Nursing. Bridget is an amazing player, from her on the field to her attitude off the field, said Rockland coach Ariana Launie.

NICOLE KIMBALL

BRIDGEWATER-RAYNHAM

Playing No. 1 didn’t upset the eighth-grader, who put together a perfect 8-0 regular season record. With Kimball spearheading the Trojans, Bridgewater-Raynham didn’t lose in the Southeast conference this spring, finishing with an 11-2 draw. Helped the Trojans win a match in the opening round in the Div. 1 South section. A quiet but intense competitor, showing more skill and talent than most of her peers, said Bridgewater-Raynham coach Bob Peterson.

LINDSAY MAGUIRE

EAST BRIDGE WATER

The captain of the Vikings was Maguire, who held the top spot at number 1 in singles. This spring a 7-2 record compiled in a shortened season. Not only is she a standout on the field, but she also gets the job done in the classroom because she is a true A student. Lindsay is a controlled player whose consistent serve and solid groundstrokes have proved successful all season, said East Bridgewater coach Maureen Holbrook.

JASMINE MERRITT

BRIDGEWATER-RAYNHAM

The senior stepped up for the Trojans at No. 1 doubles alongside her partner Rebecca Rycroft. Posted a 9-2 record in top doubles to help Bridgewater-Raynham to an 11-2 season this spring, including an opening round win of the Division 1 South Sectional Provided strong net play. The most memorable moment of the season was the senior night. … A member of the National Honor Society. Will attend Penn State University in the fall and study business. Her enthusiasm and composure positively impacted the entire team and contributed to their success, said Bridgewater-Raynham coach Bob Peterson.

GRAHAM RUSSO

WEST BRIDGE WATER

It was a sensational season for the junior number 1 singles this spring. Set a 9-0 record with eight of those wins via 6-0, 6-0 straight-set win. Russo has gone 39-16 in four seasons on No. 1 singles. Russo was a two-time Mayflower Athletic Conference MVP and was the Enterprises Player of the Year in 2019. The most memorable moment of the season was playing tennis baseball against Mansfield in a rain delay. … Also co-captain of the cross country team. I knew I could always count on Graham to win every game in the first singles, said West Bridgewater coach Michael Antonio.

CHASE RYAN

WEST BRIDGE WATER

The 6-foot-6 junior made a huge impact for the Wildcats in the third singles. Amassed a 9-1 record this season. Has a 22-2 career record. The most memorable moment of the season was beating Mansfield. An Enterprise All-Scholastic in Football and Basketball. Also likes to play golf. Chase has dramatically improved his serve and play at the net, allowing him to dominate in third place in singles, said West Bridgewater coach Michael Antonio.

REBECCA RYCROFT

BRIDGEWATER-RAYNHAM

The senior co-captain was a key contributor to a Trojan squad that went 11-2 and took a win in the opening round of the Div. 1 South section. Rycroft teamed up with Jasmine Merritt on #1 doubles and went 9-2 overall, including a 7-1 in the Southeast Conference. A member of the National Honor Society. Will attend Stonehill College with the intention of pursuing a career in business and finance. Her aggressive play and never give up attitude helped them win many three set matches, said Bridgewater-Raynham coach Bob Peterson.

WASEEM SABLON

STOUGHTON

Sablon put the finishing touches to an incredible career this season. The senior captain didn’t lose a match, going 14-0 at the Number 1 singles. For his efforts, he earned Hockomock League Davenport MVP honors. Two highlight wins this season came against King Philips Nick Putney in a super tie-breaker along with Sharon’s Ruemon Bhattacharrya. Went 40-7 in his career. The most memorable moment was beating Sharon in the first year. Also played boys basketball. Will play tennis at Springfield College and study business. “Waseem brought an unparalleled level of energy, focus and determination into every tennis match,” said Stoughton coach Anthony Pirri.

THOMASSHEEDY

WEST BRIDGE WATER

The junior played an integral role for the Wildcats. Sheedy was number 2 singles and amassed a 6-4 record, despite facing tough matchups in a shortened season this spring. Tommy has the drive to work out every point. He has been battling strong competition all season, said West Bridgewater coach Michael Antonio.