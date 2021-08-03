HERSTORY: The 16 who wrote the history of Indian women’s hockey

From cradle of the sport to stronghold of Naxal. Some criticized it for not doing chores, others shaped by the heat of farms and factories. To live up to a brother who represented the nation, to be happy with a sister who bought a stick with a day’s wages. Playing hockey to escape from an alcoholic father and to justify a father who fought against societal norms. These are the larger-than-life backstories of the The Giant Killers of Indian Hockey:

Rani Rampal (26, striker) Shahbad, Haryana

Rani has been playing international hockey for almost half of her life, a journey that started with playing with a broken hockey stick while wearing a salwar kameez. She debuted at the age of 14. Now 26, Rani is the most important player of the team. With her unerring ability to be in the right place at the right time, she has often been the savior of India. She has also helped the team to win a Junior World Cup medal, Asian Cup and was one of the main reasons why India was able to qualify for the back-to-back Olympics for the first time.

Neha Goyal (24, Midfielder) Sonipat, Haryana

For a teenage Neha Goyal, hockey was an escape that involved two meals. This kept her away from her alcoholic father who would abuse her mother. The first Olympian worked with her mother in a bicycle factory and earned Rs 5 to repair one spoke of a wheel. Goyals’ calling card in hockey is her ability to turn on her blazing pace and score goals. She made her debut for the national team at the age of 18. Since 2018, Goyal has won the silver medal at the Asian Games and has been awarded the Hockey India Midfielder of the Year Award.

Nikki Pradhan (27, Defender) Hesal, Jharkhand

Hailing from an area known as a stronghold of Naxal, Pradhan claimed she gets scared when she goes back to meet her parents. While growing up with financial difficulties, her older sister, who also played hockey, had worked as a laborer to buy a hockey stick. Pradhan got her first pair of hockey shoes and a stick when she moved to an academy in Ranchi in 2006. She was in and out of the national fabric before finally earning a spot on the team in 2015, just in time for Rio, where she became the first player from her state to play in the Olympics.

Nisha Warsi (26, Midfielder) Sonipat, Haryana

As a late bloomer, Warsi only made her international debut two years ago. In part, that was because she had a rather start-stop association with the game. She started the sport because it didn’t require much equipment, and was well supported by her father, who worked as a tailor. However, in 2015, he suffered a paralysis attack and her mother had to work in a foam factory to make ends meet. It took three more years for Warsi to break into the Indian team in 2018 and she has been a mainstay ever since.

Lalremsiami (21, Attacker) Kolasib, Mizorami

One of the best strikers on the team, Siami, as she is called by her teammates, is central to the idea of ​​playing high-tempo hockey. When she was first selected as a 16-year-old, Siami did not speak English or Hindi. She communicated mainly through sign language, apart from speaking in monosyllabic. She shared a room with her idol Rani Rampal, who led Siami’s initiation into the team. She made history by becoming the first Mizoram female player to reach the Olympics and was the state’s first Olympian in 25 years after Archer C Lalremsanga.

Sushila Chanu (29, Midfielder) Imphal, Manipur

One of the most prominent players on the team, Sushila has been one of India’s most influential players for the past decade alongside Rani Rampal. The Manipur half-back, who works for the Railways in Mumbai, captained the team at the Olympic Games in Rio, the first time the women’s teams appeared at the Games since 1980. She has capped more than 150 caps for the national team , played all over the world. Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and played a major role in shutting out the Australians in the quarter-finals.

Deep Grace Ekka (27, defender) Lulkidihi, Odisha

Ekka comes from a family of hockey enthusiasts; her older brother Dinesh is a former goalkeeper from India. Following in his footsteps, Ekka also wanted to become a goalkeeper, but was pushed by Dinesh and her uncle (also goalkeeper) to play as a defender. Her fondness for the sport and the amount of time she spent practicing her craft prompted the other Lulkidihi residents to criticize her for not doing her chores. Her family supported her and she was part of the team that won the Asian Cup in 2017. She is now playing at her second Olympics with more than 200 caps.

Salima Tete (19, Midfielder) Hesal, Jharkhand

Salima Tetes’ hockey journey started the same way most people in India fall in love with sports in a dusty maidan where the stones had to be removed and the temporary goal posts built. She was born in the stronghold of Naxal, which is also a hockey hotbed. She worked on the family farm, earned money and bought herself a hockey stick. Prior to the Olympics, she had won 29 caps for the senior national team. Shell hopes that the next two will come with an Olympic medal.

Udita Duhan (23, Defender) Hisar, Haryana

She followed in her father’s footsteps by playing handball. Hockey was never in the picture until her school’s handball coach suddenly stopped training. On the advice of her mother, she decided to try her hand at hockey, and her speed caught everyone’s attention. In 2016, she was named captain of the team that won bronze at the U-18 Asian Cup. A year later she was promoted to the senior team and has since become a fixture.

Vandana Katariya (26, attacker) Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

To secure a spot in the quarterfinals, India had to beat South Africa to stand a chance. In, Vandana Katariya stepped in, three times, becoming the only Indian woman to score an Olympic hat-trick. This happened just three months after a personal tragedy. Raised in Haridwar, the locals discouraged her family from letting her play sports instead of focusing on household chores. But her father didn’t want it and fought the societal pressure to let her play. He died three months ago and Katariya was unable to attend the funeral. Now she will play in an Olympic semifinal, a win short of a medal.

Navneet Kaur (25, forward) Shahbad, Haryana

She is one of eight players on the team that also competed in the Rio Olympics. Navneet has been one of India’s most consistent forwards and has been part of several groundbreaking performances, starting with the bronze medal from the 2013 Junior World Cup. The Haryana striker considers Australian great Jamie Dwyer her hero and on Monday she put on a dazzling performance down to beat her idol’s national team.

Monika Malik (27, midfielder) Sonipat, Haryana

Her father Takdeer Singh Malik, an ASI with the Chandigarh Police Force, had a penchant for wrestling, but Monika claimed he never forced the sport on her when she decided to go the hockey route. She was born in a village in Sonepat district and started her hockey training at a government school in Chandigarh. Monu, has a degree in business administration from Kurukshetra University. On the hockey field, the backbone of the national teams has won the Asian Cup in 2018, bronze and silver medals at the 2014 and 2018 Asian Games respectively.

Gurjit Kaur (25, Defender) Amritsar, Punjab

The so far designated drag flickers target at the Tokyo Olympics was the goal that won the quarter-final against Australia. The defender has scored crucial goals throughout her international career, scoring eight in the 2017 Asian Cup triumph and being the top scorer when India won the 2019 FIH Womens Series Final. Nicknamed Guri, she wasn’t too fond of sports but tried her hand at circle kabaddi. She was sent to a hostel to avoid the long trip to school, which was close to a hockey field. Watching people play tempted her to join in, and once she did, she never stopped.

Sharmila Devi (19, forward) Hisar, Haryana

The teen made her international debut in Tokyo at the 2019 Olympic testing event. She was also on the scoresheet as India beat the United States 6-5 in total to qualify. A self-confessed naughty child, she took up the sport after accompanying her grandfather, a former national-level player, to a local ground. She was intrigued by the balls used in hockey, volleyball, and soccer, and it took her a while to choose the sport she wanted to practice.

Navjot Kaur (26, Midfielder) Kurukshetra, Haryana

She was eight when her father, a mechanic who wanted at least one of his children to play sports, insisted that she play hockey. She started training in 2003 when she attended Sanjay Gandhi National Park School. A midfielder on paper, her ability to achieve goals is what made her break through in the senior team in 2012. Since then, she has won bronze and silver medals at the Asian Games in 2014 and 2018 respectively. She was also part of the team that reached the Rio Games in 2016 and the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

Savita Punia (31, Goalkeeper) Jodhka, Haryana

There was a time when Punia was afraid to be the goalkeeper because the shed had to drag the heavy equipment over state buses and carry it for a game during the summer heat. Now she is the main goalkeeper, the vice-captain of the teams and one of the heroes of Monday’s quarter-finals. Punia was encouraged by her grandfather to play hockey, but it wasn’t until her father spent a huge sum of money on a new uniform that she started to take the game seriously. She grew in stature just as the women’s team began to improve rapidly, taking two medals at consecutive Asian Games.