



What is quickly turning into one of the most interesting quarterback leagues possibly in all of college football involves a former deployment of the 2022 recruiting class to Texas football. Former Southlake Carroll five-star quarterback and native of Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex Quinn Ewers has now decided to skip his senior year of high school and enroll early at Ohio State University. Ewers essentially reversed his Longhorns commitment to join the Ohio State Buckeyes last fall. And now Ewers will arrive on campus in Columbus sooner than anyone originally anticipated. This is a very different sports landscape in college this year than most could have imagined at this point. People like the Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are now exiting the Big 12 for the SEC by 2025 at the latest, and a huge potential program-changing prospect like Ewers is skipping his senior year of high school at Southlake Carroll to enroll in Ohio state a year early. . Multiple sources have confirmed that Ewers will skip his senior year of high school to join head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes this fall. Former Texas Football QB commissioner Quinn Ewers would have gone straight to the state of Ohio this fall And it’s also interesting to see how Ewers’ technical reclassification to the Ohio state signing class in 2021 affected the other top rankings for that cycle and for 2022. Ewers was the top candidate for high school in 2022, and now the same can be said for 2021. But now Ewers tops elite five-star Centennial (CA) defensive lineman Korey Foreman for the top spot among the 2021 high school outlook. Ewers is one of only six recruits to ever achieve that elusive perfect 1,000 rank in the 247Sports Composite. And the only other quarterback to ever have that stature in recruiting rankings at 247Sports was the legendary Texas Ex Vince Young. Ewers will now join a Buckeyes quarterback room that will also include freshmen CJ Stroud, Kyle McCord and Jack Miller III. The presumptive starter at the moment is Stroud, but that could change soon. Seeing if Ewers can beat Stroud for the starting quarterback at some point this fall will be unbelievable to watch. Ewers clearly has the raw talent to pull that off, but it’s going to be hard to make up so much ground in such a short time in a quarterback room. Ohio State is definitely locked into the top-ranked 2021 recruiting class in the nation with Ewers’ reclassification. But now it could change the landscape of recruiting quarterbacks for the 2022 cycle.

