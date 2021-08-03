Sports
India is proud of its players, words of encouragement to cheer on hockey team after heartbreak: The Tribune India
Tribune web desk
Chandigarh, August 3
As India’s dream of an Olympic gold in men’s hockey passed, words of encouragement flooded Twitter to “never give up”. India lost 5-2 to world champions Belgium in the semifinals on Tuesday.
And the bravery of the men in blue was much appreciated by the fans back home in India, among the first to applaud the team were the Prime Minister and the Minister of Sports.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that victories and losses are part of life and that India is proud of its players.
The Indian men’s hockey team’s dream of competing in the Olympic final after 41 years has gone unfulfilled as it lost 2-5 to world champions Belgium in the last four stages, but the squad is still chasing bronze in the Tokyo Games .
“Winning and losing are part of life. Our men’s hockey team at #Tokyo2020 gave their best and that’s what counts,” Modi tweeted.
Gains and losses are part of life. Our men’s hockey team at #Tokyo2020 gave the best of himself and that’s what counts. I wish the team all the best for the next game and their future endeavors. India is proud of our players.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2021
He wished the team all the best for the next match and their future endeavours, he said, adding that “India is proud of our players”.
As the match got underway, Modi tweeted: “Watching the India vs Belgium Men’s Hockey Semifinals on #Tokyo2020. Proud of our team and their skills. I wish them all the best!”
guys,
You played well.
You did your best.
We are with you.
We have one more game to go.
We are #TeamIndia !
And we NEVER GIVE UP! pic.twitter.com/Cq8rXjc3aC
— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 3, 2021
You gain what you lose what.
You made us proud. #HaiTayyar #IndiaKaGame #Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia #TokyoTogether #Stronger together #HockeyInvites #WeAreTeamIndia #Hockey pic.twitter.com/eYNz0VBaAs
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 3, 2021
Well played guys!!
You did your best in the field against Belgium.
Indian gentlemen #hockey team still in contention for the bronze medal.
cheer for them, #Cheer4India! pic.twitter.com/TbnykG826L
— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) August 3, 2021
Don’t feel bad guys, you’ve already made India proud. You can still come back with an Olympic medal. Do your best for the bronze medal match #Cheer4India https://t.co/NiBChp0NZD
— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 3, 2021
Our Indian hockey team played extremely well in a hard-fought semi-final. Despite the result, keep your head high and give your best in the playoff game for the bronze medal. Good luck with a podium finish! pic.twitter.com/iWlHEer2cV
— Captain Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 3, 2021
