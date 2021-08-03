Who after Sania Mirza? Tokyo Olympics Leave a question for Indian tennis





Sania Mirza, India’s most famous female athlete, had a bittersweet Olympics in Tokyo. She became one of the rare Indian female athletes to play a 4th Olympics but got out in the first round of the women’s doubles event along with Ankita Raina. TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC LIVE |FULL COVERAGE|INDIA IN FOCUS|SCHEDULE|RESULTS|MEDALS|PHOTOS|FROM THE FIELD|EBOOK They are not a pair that plays much on the tennis circuit and therefore had no real chance of a medal. But since Sania didn’t have a male compatriot to team up with in mixed doubles to have a realistic shot at the medal, the women’s doubles was the event all Indian tennis enthusiasts focused on to conjure up some surprise magic. It wasn’t supposed to be. Sania-Ankita lost the first round after a set lead and a break. They raced to a winning situation 6-0, 5-3 with Sania serving for the match. But that’s where the magic ended. “It was definitely a tough game. It didn’t matter who we played against, we should always hit above our weight. The sisters Nadiia and Liudmyla Kichenok have been in the Top 40 of the world for a while and have a lot of experience,” said Sania Mirza, exclusively in a conversation with Shivani Gupta of CNN News18. “We were in a winning position and yes, it was disappointing to lose from there. But when we went to the Olympics, we had to be realistic that we weren’t medal contenders.” “It was a great experience for Ankita because it was her first Olympics, but we played at a completely different level. So it would have been nice to win the match. But that’s just sport for you.” Now that Sania has played her fourth Olympics and soon turns 35, she herself does not deny that this could have been her last Olympic effort. And with that comes the rather scary thought what after Sania Mirza? “Yes, that’s the answer we’re all looking for. Who after Sania Mirza? It was a difficult question,” said the Hyderabadi. “Unfortunately, we haven’t had a player to make that breakthrough.” “I hope it happens before I retire. Or I can just hope it happens sooner rather than later.” But for Sania’s sheltered position, which allowed her to choose a partner, and singles player Sumit Nagal’s last day due to other withdrawals, India was staring at a very real prospect of having no representation in these Games in Tennis. But what will happen in Paris in 3 years? “I hope in 2024 we have someone to represent India in tennis. If I don’t play anymore, and that includes Rohan (Bopanna), it could be hard to be honest to have someone there. But I hope that the contrary has been proved.” India currently seems a long way from a player breaking into the top 100 in men’s or women’s singles. Sania is the youngest of Indian tennis’s golden generation, including Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Rohan Bopanna who have all won grand slams in doubles. “We’re all a little concerned that we haven’t had that one person in men’s or women’s, singles or doubles to be constantly in the mix at the top events. Having an Indian qualification, representation in grand slams would be great. In recent years we’ve been used to many of us winning slams and even winning, so it’s a bit of a worry who will take that baton.” Mahesh Bhupathi felt that the next generation is up to the task. “I think that through Paris, Sumit (Nagal), Ram Ramanathan and Ankita will make it again and represent us.” Well, all eyes will surely be on who can wear that mantel. Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

