Tokyo Olympics: Indian men’s hockey team focuses on bronze medal match, skipper Manreet Singh says

While Belgium’s 2-5 loss in Tuesday’s Olympic semi-final is disappointing, Indian men’s hockey team captain Manreet Singh and star keeper PR Sreejesh said the team has no time to dwell on the heartbreak as it needs to refocus. on playing for the bronze medal. -free on Thursday.

The eight-time Olympic gold winners, the last of which went way back in 1980, fell short against world champions Belgium and lost 2-5 in the semi-final here on Tuesday. “It’s very difficult for me at the moment because we came with a winning mentality, but unfortunately we didn’t win the game. Now we have to focus on our next game to get the bronze medal to win the medal,” said Mr. Manpreet after the match. loss.

“It is a great honor for us to reach the semi-finals after a long time, but now I think we need to focus because the next game is going to be very important for us. We should at least have a bronze medal for the nation win,” he said. added.

The skipper said India, having toiled hard for the past five years to reach this level, deserved a better result on Tuesday.

“It’s always been hard work and togetherness. This team has been together for the past four or five years. We’ve worked very hard to get to this level. We deserve better, and unfortunately we couldn’t make it today.” Mr Sreejesh agreed with his skipper, saying that the loss to Belgium is now a thing of the past and that the team should focus on returning home with a medal from here.

“Disappointed, but you don’t have time for that. You have to forget that and think about the future. Now we still have a chance to win a medal and that is more important to us than crying at the moment.” he said.

Senior India defender Rupinder Pal Singh also feels all is not lost in the ongoing Games for them.

“Of course it’s heartbreaking for us. We reached the semi-finals after 41 years and we were here to win a gold medal. That was our goal, but we lost today. The great thing is that we have the chance to get third in the next game and so we will focus on that,” he said.

Mr Rupinder believes a medal from Tokyo will be great for the sport in the country.

“If we win that, it’s only for us. Of course there are a lot of people who support us. But we’re going to win for us first and then for everyone else. That’s also a great motivation.” he said.

Mr Rupinder attributed the team’s confidence to the success in Tokyo.

The skipper and Mr. Sreejesh, meanwhile, were also impressed with the performance of the women’s team in the ongoing matches and wished the side luck for the first appearance of the semi-final against Argentina on Wednesday.

“They played a great game against Australia. We wish them the best of luck in their semi-final against Argentina. I hope they win,” said Manpreet.

Mr. Sreejesh praised Belgian Alexander Hendrickx, who made the difference by scoring a hat-trick that saw the Red Lions reach the Olympic semi-finals for the second time in a row.

“He (Mr Hendrickx) always scores at the right time. That gives the team more confidence. I think the second goal was a bit my fault, but still, the way he taps the ball is always a bit difficult for a goalkeeper,” he said.

India will face the losing team from the other semi-final, between Australia and Germany, in the play-off match for bronze on Thursday.