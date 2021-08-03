Sports
Tokyo Olympics: Indian men’s hockey team focuses on bronze medal match, skipper Manreet Singh says
While Belgium’s 2-5 loss in Tuesday’s Olympic semi-final is disappointing, Indian men’s hockey team captain Manreet Singh and star keeper PR Sreejesh said the team has no time to dwell on the heartbreak as it needs to refocus. on playing for the bronze medal. -free on Thursday.
The eight-time Olympic gold winners, the last of which went way back in 1980, fell short against world champions Belgium and lost 2-5 in the semi-final here on Tuesday. “It’s very difficult for me at the moment because we came with a winning mentality, but unfortunately we didn’t win the game. Now we have to focus on our next game to get the bronze medal to win the medal,” said Mr. Manpreet after the match. loss.
“It is a great honor for us to reach the semi-finals after a long time, but now I think we need to focus because the next game is going to be very important for us. We should at least have a bronze medal for the nation win,” he said. added.
The skipper said India, having toiled hard for the past five years to reach this level, deserved a better result on Tuesday.
“It’s always been hard work and togetherness. This team has been together for the past four or five years. We’ve worked very hard to get to this level. We deserve better, and unfortunately we couldn’t make it today.” Mr Sreejesh agreed with his skipper, saying that the loss to Belgium is now a thing of the past and that the team should focus on returning home with a medal from here.
“Disappointed, but you don’t have time for that. You have to forget that and think about the future. Now we still have a chance to win a medal and that is more important to us than crying at the moment.” he said.
Senior India defender Rupinder Pal Singh also feels all is not lost in the ongoing Games for them.
“Of course it’s heartbreaking for us. We reached the semi-finals after 41 years and we were here to win a gold medal. That was our goal, but we lost today. The great thing is that we have the chance to get third in the next game and so we will focus on that,” he said.
Mr Rupinder believes a medal from Tokyo will be great for the sport in the country.
“If we win that, it’s only for us. Of course there are a lot of people who support us. But we’re going to win for us first and then for everyone else. That’s also a great motivation.” he said.
Mr Rupinder attributed the team’s confidence to the success in Tokyo.
The skipper and Mr. Sreejesh, meanwhile, were also impressed with the performance of the women’s team in the ongoing matches and wished the side luck for the first appearance of the semi-final against Argentina on Wednesday.
“They played a great game against Australia. We wish them the best of luck in their semi-final against Argentina. I hope they win,” said Manpreet.
Mr. Sreejesh praised Belgian Alexander Hendrickx, who made the difference by scoring a hat-trick that saw the Red Lions reach the Olympic semi-finals for the second time in a row.
“He (Mr Hendrickx) always scores at the right time. That gives the team more confidence. I think the second goal was a bit my fault, but still, the way he taps the ball is always a bit difficult for a goalkeeper,” he said.
India will face the losing team from the other semi-final, between Australia and Germany, in the play-off match for bronze on Thursday.
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sport/indian-mens-hockey-team-skipper-says-there-is-no-time-for-disappointment-as-the-team-has-to-focus-on-bronze-medal-match/article35694963.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]