How Japan Relaxed and Stepped Up to Earn Record Olympic Gold





TOKYO The stress of competing in the Olympics during a pandemic has taken its toll on many athletes here. But the home team can handle the pressure and achieve record results.

Since Tuesday night, Japan has won 19 gold medals, surpassing both its record of 16 at the 2004 Athens Olympics and the country’s total number of medals in 1964, when the country last hosted the Summer Games. It ranks third on the gold medal scoreboard behind China and the US Japan has 36 overall medals, five less than its record set in Rio in 2016.

It is normal for the host country to perform better than usual due to factors such as reduced travel stress and familiarity with the competition environment. Of course, being in the same time zone as family and friends, Japanese athletes have an advantage in receiving psychological support, which is especially true during the pandemic, which has seen the Tokyo Organizers ban relatives of athletes from other countries from attending. . Japanese players celebrate with their gold medals after an awards ceremony after defeating the USSR in their women’s volleyball match at the 1964 Summer Games in Tokyo.

Photo:



N. Masaki / ASSOCIATED PRESS



In 1964, Japan saw a 61% increase in its number of medals, from 18 to 29 from the previous Summer Games, higher than most countries except Mexico, which increased its number of medals from one in 1964 to nine when it won the Olympics. organized in 1968. in the past 20 years, only China has come close, increasing by 59% between 2004 and 2008, when Beijing was the host city. Japanese athletes do not have the crowd in the stands that have helped other host countries improve their medal count. The cheers of their teammates and volunteers are much quieter than those of other countries such as the US and China, probably because Japanese people usually try to comply with the rules, which include not shouting. Shouting can create aerosols, tiny particles that can spread disease long distances. Some have attributed Team Japan’s better-than-expected performance thus far to improved pressure preparation by Japanese athletes. Mental health turned out to be one of the biggest stories of this Olympics, with stars like Simone Biles, Caeleb Dressel and Naomi Osaka all making headlines about related issues. Elite athletes are neck and neck when it comes to their technical skills and physical strength, says Takayuki Sugo, a professor at Osaka University of Health and Sports Sciences. What makes the difference in the end is their mental side, I believe. The flag of Japan, in the center, is hoisted in the position of the gold medal.

Photo:



David Goldman/Associated Press



In 2001, the government opened the Japan Institute of Sports Sciences, which serves as a training center for national teams and a meeting place for top athletes. The facility also deploys mental management experts who hold regular seminars and offer counseling. Michiyo Mori, a psychological trainer for a Japanese fencer, says the increased mental support for athletes must have played a part in the country’s first-ever gold for Japan in fencing this year. Mori says Japan had lagged behind Western countries in supporting athletes to develop mental control skills, despite its importance during close competitions. What’s most needed in a close game is an ability for self-control, she said. The more such skill is required, the higher the level of an athlete. In some cases, athletes have filled the gap by hiring their own psychology trainers, she says. Few teams have a designated mental health expert, she and others said. Since the London Games, Japan has embarked on a practice of temporarily setting up a number of venues near the Olympic Village to help national team athletes make last-minute match preparations, both physically and mentally. This time, Team Japan athletes can tap into their trusted resources, including mental counselors at JISS. Opposition among the Japanese public to the Olympics over the pandemic may also have contributed to tensions for Japanese athletes. Some have said they have faced abuse on social media. Still, Japanese athletes have at times expressed a remarkably calm approach to the Games. Swimmer Yui Ohashi, who won two gold medals in the 200-meter and 400-meter individual medley, said last week that I thought I’d just want to swim all the way so I wouldn’t regret it whether I win or lose. Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito of Japan celebrate after winning the gold medal table tennis mixed doubles competition.

Photo:



Zheng Huansong/Zuma Press



Ahead of the mixed doubles table tennis final, a new event at the Games, Mima Ito said: I’m looking forward to it. I like to enjoy it. Then, Ito and her partner Jun Mizutani made history in the sport by taking gold from China for the first time. The attitude of these athletes is in stark contrast to that of the late 1980s and 1990s, when Japanese performance on international stages was mediocre. Japanese Olympic athletes of the time looked like they were going to a war zone, Sugo said. They had excessive expectations. The scoreboard bore the wounds. In 1988, Japan’s number of medals dropped to 14, the lowest since 1960. That figure would remain below the total of 29 until 2004, the first Summer Olympic cycle after the Japan Institute of Sports Sciences opened. Mental stress can negatively affect performance, for reasons not all of which are psychological. A study from 2019 published in the Journal of Sports Medicine and Physical Fitness showed that acute stress made elite swimmers slower, in part by affecting muscles’ ability to metabolize sugars that fuel them. Some athletes handle pressure more easily than others, Sugo says, and usually those who were raised while being praised more than criticized are better, because they think they can challenge again, even if they fail now. Japanese gymnast Daiki Hashimoto is one such athlete. Hashimoto, who was an Olympian for the first time, won the coveted gold all-around medal and added gold to the high bar on Tuesday. Asked about the pressure last week, Hashimoto said: I have no pressure, although I do feel tense for the performance. But I also try to enjoy this kind of tension. Hashimoto added, I said to myself, it would be okay even if I fell. Alastair Gale contributed to this article. Write to Miho Inada at [email protected] and Daniela Hernandez at [email protected] Daiki Hashimoto competes on the pommel horse in the individual all-round final men’s artistic gymnastics/

Photo:



Sergei Bobylev/Zuma Press





