



Rai Benjamin broke the world record for a silver medal in the 400-meter hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. With 46.17 seconds, the 24-year-old American athlete finished just 0.23 seconds behind Norwegian gold medalist Karsten Warholm, who also broke his own world record of 46.7 seconds set in Oslo last month. Warholm clocked 45.94 seconds in Tokyo 2020. Rai had clocked 46.83 seconds in the American tests in June, coming tantalizingly close to the then-long world record of 46.78 set by Kevin Young in 1992. If I had broken the world record, what would I have done in Tokyo? It’s just more fuel for the fire, man, I can run so much faster, Rai noticed. The hurdler shares his love of speed with his father. While in school, New York-born Rai had also dabbled in the game of cricket. But then he wanted to be a batsman, unlike his father Winston Benjamin, who played international cricket as a fast bowler for the West Indies. The 56-year-old Benjamin played 21 friendlies and 85 one-day caps for the West Indies in an international cricket career stretching from 1986 to 1995. He also had a long first-class career in domestic cricket in the Caribbean and in England. Although his primary skill was fast bowling, Benjamin senior was not a bad batsman at all, having had two centuries and 21 half centuries of first-class cricket to his credit. Papa Benjamin, who lives in Antigua, had previously said that his sons’ cricketing skills were absolutely worthless. But the former cricketer likes to see Rai run; his sons graceful and joyful steps make him feel younger. According to his father, Rai was free to choose what he wanted to do growing up, playing American football as a quarterback before a college coach saw his talent for the job. Rai himself says he is not a cricket person, although he found Brian Lara, the great former West Indies batter, hypnotic to watch. Despite playing at the highest level for many years, Winston Benjamin didn’t quite live up to his immense potential. The last time he met Rai, he said the two had a conversation where he shared his experiences of coping with success and failure as an international athlete. We may have played different games, but there are things that happen in every sport, and he won’t make the mistakes I made in mine, Winston had said. The Indian Express. If he wins a medal, Antigua celebrates as much as America does, Winston Benjamin had added. Rai did not abandon his father in Tokyo, winning a medal and also breaking the world record.

