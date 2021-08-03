Citi Open draws tennis stars and fans to DC





Fans flocked to the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center in DC on Monday to watch some of the national and international tennis superstars play in person at this year’s Citi Open.

WTOP/Valerie Bonk Many spectators are looking forward to the Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal.

WTOP/Valerie Bonk Many fans rave about how close they can get to the players.

WTOP/Valerie Bonk The Citi Open currently offers 100% spectator capacity.

WTOP/Valerie Bonk Fans flocked to the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center in DC on Monday to watch some of the national and international tennis superstars play in person at this year’s Citi Open. One of the fans was Karen McGinnis from New Jersey, who came to see Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal, who first competed in DC “The real reason we came was to see Rafael Nadal,” she said. Fran Smith, of Silver Spring, was also drawn to the big names that would play. “It’s a great opportunity for people in our area to see some of the big players,” Smith said. “With these jobs, we were almost in the front row, you know, you get so close to them.” Good luck, @Rafael Nadal 💪 #CitiOpen pic.twitter.com/WRTCe6ZaT8 CitiOpen (@CitiOpen) July 30, 2021 However, most people were just excited to watch tennis in person again. Last year, the tournament was canceled due to troubling health and safety trends during the coronavirus pandemic. Sue Thompson came from New Jersey for the tournament and was excited to experience it in person. “We’ve been trying to do this since the pandemic and of course it was canceled last year,” Thompson said. Last month it was announced that Citi Open will allow 100% capacity for spectators. “You can get really close to the players and take advantage of this nice weather,” said John Felts, who accompanied his father. Felts, who has been playing for three years, said he can’t wait to meet players and have a fun experience. And he hopes this will be an arena where he plays in the future. “It feels great. Hopefully one day I can be in this place,” Felts said. You can view the Citi Open program here.

