Olympics – Surfing, skating captivates viewers while ratings suffer





TOKYO (Reuters) -New events like surfing and skateboarding that debuted at the Tokyo Olympics brought more viewers to the Games, especially in Brazil, the International Olympic Committee said Tuesday, downplaying any impact of the lack of spectators . FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony – Tokyo Olympic Stadium, Japan – July 23, 2021. A view of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games logo REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch The bullish projections presented by the sports organization on Tuesday contrasted with early review data here, which indicated that the Tokyo Games are currently the least-watched Olympics in recent history in Europe and the United States. In the United States, the main market for the Olympics where NBCUniversal broadcasts the events, the opening ceremony here attracted 16.9 million American TV viewers, the smallest audience for the event in 33 years. On Tuesday, Timo Lumme, the director of television and marketing services at the IOC, said audiences in the United States would come to watch the Games by the millions, with a prime time average for Olympic programs of about 17 million American viewers per night. . . Lumme said he expected slightly more people to watch the Tokyo opening ceremony in 2016 than Rios, and that the total number of TV viewers worldwide is expected to rise to about 600 million. In China, large numbers of viewers tuned in for the men’s 100-meter race and the finals of the table tennis singles event, while surfing and skateboarding made up five of the top 10 most-watched Olympic programs in Brazil during the first week of the Games. In Japan, where more than half of the audience opposed the Games being held in the run-up, viewership remained robust, with 113.5 million Japanese watching some coverage of the Games as of August 1. NO FANS Despite some revival of new sports, viewership across Europe has also declined. The British public broadcaster, BBC, says it had a peak live audience of 2.3 million, and 944,000 online streams, before the opening ceremony, down 39.4% from the BBC’s peak live audience for the opening ceremony in Rio. and a 61% drop from the BBC’s peak live audience for the 2008 Beijing opener. Discovery Inc, which owns the European rights to the Games, said Tuesday that more than 275 million viewers have watched the Games through its platforms to date, of which more than 100 million have been through Discovery’s TV and digital coverage, and another 175 million. through its sublicensed broadcasters. In an email, the company said this represented 10% more reach than the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games. Responding to questions from reporters on Tuesday about the impact of not having fans in the stands due to COVID-19 restrictions, IOC’s Lumme said it had no effect on viewership or engagement. While comparisons to previous Olympics are imperfect given the different time zones, the CEO of NBCUniversals has said the record-low ratings were due to the Games’ one-year delay and lack of spectators. Reporting by Mari Saito and Karolos Grohmann; Edited by Lincoln Feast

