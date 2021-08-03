Sports
What if Georgia beats Florida at the 2020 cocktail party?
Even for a fan base admittedly inclined to worship at the altar of Murphy’s Law, hope and optimism abound for Georgia football fans heading into the 2021 college football season.
There are plenty of reasons why Dawgs fans are optimistic about the 2021 campaign, but the straw that sparks their anticipation cocktail is quarterback JT Daniels.
Buoyed by a renewed in-field catch-up ignited by Daniels’ lively right arm, Georgia Football finished the final four games of the 2020 season impeccably, leaving Georgia fans salivating for Daniels’ potential potential and the Dawgs attack in year two below. offensive coordinator Todd Monken.
But what if JT Daniels never saw a moment during the 2020 season? Would fans of Georgia, and the national football media in general, list Georgia as one of the teams ready to hoist championship hardware in January?
Hop on with me in Doc Brown’s DeLorean and let’s set the watch face for November 7, 2020 at 3:30 PM.
Let’s whisper in Stetson Bennett’s ear that 3rd-and-7 of the Florida 32, Florida DB Rashad Torrence plans to go untouched on a delayed blitz of your arm, and it would be good to shift the guard so someone can stop him from licking you those shock waves all over the place Georgia will send football landscape.
Like Marty McFly, let’s say we managed to change history and Stetson’s shoulder reappears in our iPhone photo from the 2020 World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. Healthy and confident, The Mailman leads Georgia to a thrilling shootout victory against a toothless Gators defense, 42-38.
Without the injury, it’s not far-fetched to think that a Stetson-led strike wouldn’t have kept pace with Florida.
Remember, Kyle Pitts didn’t come back after having his ear popped by Lewis Cine and Florida’s vaunted offense looked as toothless as their defense in the second half, managing just six points in the last thirty minutes of the game. the match.
Before Torrence Stetson’s shoulder nearly dislocated, the postman was steady and confident. He started the game 2-of-3 for 45 yards in the air with that stunning landing on Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, to go along with a 12-yard scramble.
From the stands, the attack looked and felt like Georgia would hang on to the Gators for half a hundred. Stetson tried admirably through the injury, but it was clear he wasn’t 100 percent anymore.
He only completed 3 of his 13 passes after the Torrance hit and even in the completions, his accuracy suffered the most. Notably, he missed John Fitzpatrick firing down the right sideline during a 2nd quarter game that would have turned the field and put Georgia in a prime position to score another score.
In our hypothetical Hill Valley, Stetson makes it through the ball game unscathed, and as he had done every game of the season not played in Tuscaloosa, The Mailmain delivers.
All season, when Head Coach Kirby Paul Smart was asked about the quarterback situation, his response was steadfast along the lines of: “We’re going to play the man who gives us the best chance of winning, and right now that’s Stetson.” . ”
After a huge Cocktail Party win, a top-4 ranking and gazing across a wide-open highway to the SEC Championship Game at The Benz, there’s no chance HCKPS will make a move ahead of the Mississippi State game to go. with JT Daniels.
The Dawgs are said to have dusted off the 2018 and 2019 playbook, played the remaining three games of ground-and-pound football, and then rolled the dice in Atlanta in a rematch of their early-season tilt with the Crimson Tide.
Outside of playing in the SECCG, Georgia’s season most likely doesn’t look much different from a results perspective in our Robert Zemeckis remake.
Georgia Football probably didn’t have the guns to match Alabama in Atlanta, and the committee would most likely have used two failed bites at the Crimson Tide apple to (rightly) justify keeping the Dawgs out of the playoffs.
The main difference, and it is significant, is that no one would really know what to expect from JT Daniels coming to the 2021 season.
Gone would be the 4-0 record as a starter in Georgia with two rushing fourth-quarter wins over Mississippi State and Cincinnati. Absent would be the invaluable game reps who took JT Daniels as Georgia Football’s signal caller.
Perhaps most importantly, JT Daniels hadn’t yet had a chance to prove — to his teammates, his coaches, to Georgia fans — that he’s the man.
Hidden by his cloak of California coolness is an undisputed leader who burns white-hot with a passion to win. That he is just as pleased with the use of his powerful right arm to distribute football to the many playmakers on Georgia’s roster as he launches laser-guided smart bombs across the field.
It hurt to lose to Florida in Jacksonville. It hurt to see the dome populated with fans wearing blue and orange instead of red and black. But maybe, just maybe, it was the best thing that could happen to football in Georgia.
If we knew everything we know now, even if we had the necessary plutonium to power Doc’s DeLorean, we’d make everything run the way it did.
The 2020 season did not go as Georgia fans had hoped. But in the midst of all their frustration, they found a quarterback. A California gunfighter who bears an uncanny resemblance to Val Kilmer’s Oscar nominee Doc Holliday from Tombstone.
Like his Hollywood doppelganger, JT Daniels assured Georgia fans of one thing during his four-game audition to close out the 2020 season: “I’m your Huckleberry.”
