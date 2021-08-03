India loses to Belgium in half hockey at Olympic Games in Tokyo; to play for bronze on Thursday: The Tribune India





Tokyo, August 3 The Indian men’s hockey team’s dream to compete in the final of the Olympics after 41 years remained unfulfilled as it lost 2-5 to world champions Belgium in the last four stages, but the squad is still chasing bronze in the Tokyo Games here on Tuesday. Alexander Hendrickx (19th, 49th, 53rd minute), the tournament’s biggest goalscorer, scored a hat-trick, while Loick Luypaert (2nd minute) and John-John Dohmen (60th) also struck, giving the reigning silver medalists their second consecutive entry to the final of the Olympic Games. India’s goals came from the sticks of Harmanpreet Singh (7th) and Mandeep Singh (8th). India’s final appearance in the final of the Olympic Games took place in 1980 in Moscow, where they won their last of eight gold medals. The Indians only blamed themselves for Tuesday’s disappointment, as all four of Belgium’s goals came from penalty corners. The Indian defense was put under relentless pressure by the Belgians when they secured 14 penalty corners, four of which were converted. Belgium’s game plan was clear from the start as they attempted to enter the Indian circle and earn penalty corners with Hendrickx and Luypaert in their ranks. The trick worked to perfection as the Indian defense withered under pressure to concede set pieces. India also earned five penalty corners in the match, but could only use one. The Indians still have a chance to secure an elusive Olympics medal as they will play in the bronze medal game later in the day against the losing team from the second semi-final between Australia and Germany. PTIA

