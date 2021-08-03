‘Failed the nation’: Chinese Olympians face furious reactions at home

China’s mixed doubles table tennis team tearfully apologized for winning a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics last week.



Photo: AFP / Xinhua

“I feel like I let the team down… I’m all sorry,” Liu Shiwen said apologetically and with tears in her eyes.

Her partner, Xu Xin, added: “The whole country was looking forward to this final. I don’t think the whole Chinese team can accept this result.”

Their final loss to Japan in a sport they usually dominate had enraged many online.

On microblogging platform Weibo, some “keyboard warriors” attacked the pair, saying they had “let the nation down”.

Others made unsubstantiated claims of referee bias towards Japan’s Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito.

As nationalist fever continues to sweep the country, collecting the Olympic medal tally has become much more than just sporting glory.

For the ultra-nationalist crowd, losing an Olympic medal is akin to being “unpatriotic,” experts told the BBC.

“For these people, Olympic medal tables are real-time trackers of national prowess and, by extension, of national dignity,” said Dr Florian Schneider, director of the Leiden Asia Center in the Netherlands.

“In that context, someone who fails in a match against foreigners has abandoned or even betrayed the nation.”

The table tennis match was a particularly bitter pill to swallow as it had been a loss to Japan, with which China shares a tumultuous history.

The Japanese occupation of Manchuria in northern China in 1931, before a wider war started six years later, claimed the lives of millions of Chinese. It is still a sore point between the two nations.

So for Chinese nationalists, the competition was not just an athletic event, said Dr. schneider. “It’s a deadlock between China and Japan.”

Anti-Japanese sentiment on Weibo ran high throughout the game as users called Mizutani and Ito all sorts of names.

But it’s not just Japan – or table tennis.

China’s Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen were attacked online when they lost their badminton doubles final to Taiwan.

“Aren’t you awake? You haven’t bothered at all. What nonsense!” said one Weibo user.

Tensions between China and Taiwan have soared in recent years.

China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province, but many Taiwanese disagree and want a separate nation.



Photo: AFP or licensors

Other targeted athletes included sniper Yang Qian, despite winning the first gold medal of the Tokyo Games.

Her downfall? An old Weibo post where she showed off her Nike shoe collection.

People weren’t happy, given that the brand has been boycotted for its promise to stop using Xinjiang cotton over concerns about forced labor.

“Why should you, as a Chinese athlete, collect Nike shoes? Shouldn’t you take the lead in boycotting Nike?” one comment read.

Yang has since deleted the message.

Her teammate Wang Luyao also faced anger when she failed to secure a place in the women’s 10-meter air rifle final.

“Did we send you to the Olympics to represent the country, just to be weak?” one comment said.

The criticism of her was so overwhelming that Weibo suspended the accounts of some 33 users, according to local media.



Photo: AFP / Xinhua

‘little pink’

Of course, given the competitive nature of the Olympics, it’s not unique to China that people get upset about any losses.

In Singapore, star swimmer Joseph Schooling was dragged hard after failing to defend his crown in the 100m butterfly last week.

The disapproval became so vicious that several government leaders, including President Halimah Yacob, came out to support him.

But the outrage seen online in China is arguably more outspoken, and not just because the population is huge and internet-savvy.

“The so-called ‘little pinks,’ or young people with strong nationalistic feelings, have a disproportionate vote online,” said Dr. Jonathan Hassid, a political science expert at Iowa State University.

“In part, this voice is being strengthened as legitimate criticism of the state is increasingly unacceptable.”

Nationalism in China has risen sharply in recent years as global influence grows and international criticism is seen as attempts to target its development.

The Olympics also came on the heels of the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party on July 1, where President Xi Jinping delivered a defiant speech about how China would never be “bullied” by foreign powers.

“The authorities have marked nationalism as the right way to understand current affairs, and now citizens are turning to that framework when they need to understand China’s role in the world,” said Dr. schneider.

“The Chinese public has been told that national success matters, and now Chinese athletes must deliver this success in Tokyo.”

dr. However, Schneider and other experts noted that these angry reactionary nationalists most likely do not represent the Chinese majority.

dr. Hassid said: “If the only votes consistently allowed are the loudest nationalists, we shouldn’t be surprised that their votes can dominate the online discussion that is far out of proportion to their actual numbers.”

Amid the outcry seen on Weibo, there was also widespread support for Team China, with some calling out the trolls for being “unreasonable”.

State media also called on the public to be “rational”.

“I hope that we will all get a rational view of gold medals, and victory and defeat, in front of the screen, to enjoy … the Olympic spirit,” said a comment from the Xinhua News Agency.

Experts say this is an indication of where the “danger” lies – when nationalism seems to have gone too far, even for the state.

“The CCP is trying to exploit online nationalism for its own ends, but events like this show that once Chinese citizens get confused, the state has great difficulty controlling these feelings,” said Dr. Hasid.

“Exploiting nationalist sentiments is like riding a tiger. Once on board, it’s hard to control and hard to get rid of.”

– BBC