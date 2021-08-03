Sports
Despite an injury, Johnny Beechers’ development fits well into the Michigan junior season
Bruins
The Bruins’ first round for 2019 looks ahead to the season ahead after a torn labrum.
Before his sophomore season at the University of Michigan even began, Johnny Beacher was in catch-up mode. A freak shoulder injury sustained in August during a combat drill hampered Beecher’s development during a pandemic-altered 2020-21 campaign.
Boston’s 2019 first round roster scored eight points (four goals, four assists) in 16 games during its sophomore season. The future Bruin underwent surgery in February to repair a torn labrum. Beecher’s frustrating season started and didn’t just end there. A COVID diagnosis prevented him from competing with Team USA in the annual World Junior Championships.
Beecher eventually skated just before returning to Boston for Bruins’ Development Camp at Warrior Ice Arena. He will put on a red contactless jersey during the week-long training session. He hopes to attract the corn and blue for at least another year by the fall.
“I’m just over five months away from labrum surgery,” Beecher said. “So over the next few weeks, hopefully, I’ll go back to Ann Arbor and see my doctor and hopefully get clearance to be in full contact and start the season in full once we get there.”
Assuming he’s acquitted, Beecher will return to a fraught Michigan woods for his junior season. The Wolverines are fresh off a historic NHL draw of 2021. Three members of their current roster — top pick Owen Power, Hingham-born Matty Beniers and Kent Johnson — and incoming freshman Luke Hughes all made the top five.
“It’s definitely going to be an exciting year,” Beecher said of the upcoming season in Michigan. “We have so much skill up front and we have a lot of depth with our D.”
With two years of growing pains under his belt, Beecher finds himself an elder statesman in Ann Arbor. The 6-foot-3 forward hopes to hone his two-way skills in a leadership role for a Michigan squad with high hopes.
“I’ll be back as a junior… time flies,” Beecher added. “I want to be a huge leader for this team, especially for the younger guys who are just getting on campus and just getting a foothold there.”
Even with an abundance of talent, Beecher is likely to see an increased workload within the top six and special teams during his third season with coach Mel Pearson’s roster.
Beecher’s projected role in the professional game remains unclear. Boston’s depth chart took a big hit after David Krejci chose to continue his stellar professional hockey career in his native Czech Republic. The Bruins can set up a committee of Jack Studnicka, Charlie Coyle and newcomers Erik Haula and Nick Foligno.
