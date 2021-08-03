Connect with us

Despite an injury, Johnny Beechers’ development fits well into the Michigan junior season

Bruins

The Bruins’ first round for 2019 looks ahead to the season ahead after a torn labrum.

Bruins 2019 first round pick Johnny Beecher has been dealing with injuries and COVID over the past year. AP Photo/Rick Osentosk

Before his sophomore season at the University of Michigan even began, Johnny Beacher was in catch-up mode. A freak shoulder injury sustained in August during a combat drill hampered Beecher’s development during a pandemic-altered 2020-21 campaign.

Boston’s 2019 first round roster scored eight points (four goals, four assists) in 16 games during its sophomore season. The future Bruin underwent surgery in February to repair a torn labrum. Beecher’s frustrating season started and didn’t just end there. A COVID diagnosis prevented him from competing with Team USA in the annual World Junior Championships.

Beecher eventually skated just before returning to Boston for Bruins’ Development Camp at Warrior Ice Arena. He will put on a red contactless jersey during the week-long training session. He hopes to attract the corn and blue for at least another year by the fall.

“I’m just over five months away from labrum surgery,” Beecher said. “So over the next few weeks, hopefully, I’ll go back to Ann Arbor and see my doctor and hopefully get clearance to be in full contact and start the season in full once we get there.”

Assuming he’s acquitted, Beecher will return to a fraught Michigan woods for his junior season. The Wolverines are fresh off a historic NHL draw of 2021. Three members of their current roster — top pick Owen Power, Hingham-born Matty Beniers and Kent Johnson — and incoming freshman Luke Hughes all made the top five.

“It’s definitely going to be an exciting year,” Beecher said of the upcoming season in Michigan. “We have so much skill up front and we have a lot of depth with our D.”

With two years of growing pains under his belt, Beecher finds himself an elder statesman in Ann Arbor. The 6-foot-3 forward hopes to hone his two-way skills in a leadership role for a Michigan squad with high hopes.

“I’ll be back as a junior… time flies,” Beecher added. “I want to be a huge leader for this team, especially for the younger guys who are just getting on campus and just getting a foothold there.”

Even with an abundance of talent, Beecher is likely to see an increased workload within the top six and special teams during his third season with coach Mel Pearson’s roster.

Beecher’s projected role in the professional game remains unclear. Boston’s depth chart took a big hit after David Krejci chose to continue his stellar professional hockey career in his native Czech Republic. The Bruins can set up a committee of Jack Studnicka, Charlie Coyle and newcomers Erik Haula and Nick Foligno.

Maybe Beecher will end up in the top six discussion one day. His sturdy skating characteristics suit him well in the professional game. In the meantime, Jamie Langenbrunner and the Bruins player staff want their big, talented striker to show consistency while also developing good habits with or without the puck needed to succeed at the NHL level.

“His skating is clearly high-end. It almost feels like he’s not skating at times, but when you’re standing there, he goes really, really fast because it’s so effortless,” Langenbrunner said of Beecher’s speed and speed.

“I think for him whether he will finish as a second-line man, or a third-line man, or a fourth-line man will depend on how quickly he gets those details in and how his consistency is night in and night out. . That’s going to make a coach happy. and give him a chance. His skates and his mate will always be there. He’s learning how to apply those professional habits and we’ll continue to work with him.”

Fortunately for Langenbrunner and his company, Beecher faced his share of adversity last season. The mental discipline showed Beecher’s growth during his first two years.

The unfortunate events of the past 12 months could have changed the development of any player. With plenty of perspective at the time, a confident and healthy Beecher hopes to take another step forward during a pivotal junior campaign in Michigan.

“It’s been a big focus of mine over the past few years to work with guys and just try to figure out that other aspect of the sport,” Beecher said. “It’s really important. It’s just as important as your offensive and defensive skills. So for me that was my biggest growth, and I just feel like I’m getting more and more confident every year. It’s clear that the surgery has limited me in what I can do and what I’m comfortable with on the ice over the past season. This coming season – I’m sure when we get back on track and I’m comfortable there – it’s going to be a lot of fun. ”

