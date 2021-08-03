Cricketers break into new field









The patrons of Brandon’s newest sports complex cheered on Saturday morning’s grand opening with an exhibition game under a warm sun and hazy sky. But the smoky air didn’t stop the opening ceremony of the newly built J&G Homes Cricket Field. Two teams – the President’s 11 and the Vice President’s 11 – went head-to-head in a cricket friendly to mark the pitch’s inaugural day, construction of which was completed on 25 July. The completion of the new venue ushered in a new day for members of the Westman Cricket Association, who had to travel to Winnipeg until Saturday to participate in the sport.



MATT GOERZEN/THE BRANDON SUN Vice Presidents 11 bowler Dinesh Patel delivers the ball with a writhing arm during a demonstration cricket match on Saturday morning. “It feels like it’s our own ground that we’ve been working on,” said Digvijay Vaghela, who played as an outfield player for the Vice President’s 11 on Saturday. “We’re proud to play here instead of going to Winnipeg all the time It saves a lot of time. It brings together a lot of the guys who want to play in Brandon. It also brings a lot of families together.” The community is growing.” The construction of the facility came about through a unique partnership in Brandon’s sports community. Brandon Minor Baseball, the Westman Youth Football Association and the Westman Cricket Association have agreed on a plan to build the cricket ground between the two football fields of Boyd Stadium, which is part of Simplot Millennium Park. On nights when football is not played, cricket will make full use of the pitch and both pitches, giving them a regulated playing surface for the first time in Brandon.



MATT GOERZEN/THE BRANDON SUN Presidents 11 cricket bowler Kushang Patel gets ready to deliver a pitch on Saturday morning. Westman Cricket Association president Akash Patel previously told the Sun that most of Manitoba’s provincial matches will be held in Brandon after the construction of the new Wheat City cricket ground, “because Manitoba normally plays Saskatoon.” Simplot Millennium Park has its own board — all three sports are technically the tenants — with a mandate to provide recreational opportunities in Brandon. At the same time, all three sports will be represented on the board. Each pays a rental fee for a predetermined number of hours of access to the facility, which is located west of the Maple Leaf plant at the intersection of Richmond Avenue East and Highway 110. The city still plans to build a cricket pitch on the new development on the corner of Veterans Way and First Street. Development on that facility began this week, but the cricket club plans to make J&G Homes Cricket Field its primary location.



MATT GOERZEN/THE BRANDON SUN Vice Presidents 11 batsman Akash Patel strikes a ball during Saturday’s demonstration game. Now that cricket has a permanent home in Brandon, Vaghela believes it will give many more playing opportunities to those who can’t find the time to make it to Winnipeg. As a result, he believes more talent will come to Brandon. “Most of us are from Brandon,” said Vaghela, “but we also have players who come to play from Rivers, Virden, some people are from Neepawa. We have quite a few people who come to play from the Westman area.” Cricket is a growing sport in Brandon, involving over 200 children. » [email protected], with files from Perry Bergson » Twitter: @MattGoerzen

