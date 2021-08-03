Clemson joining the SEC could mess everything up





Texas A&M Football fans are having a rough few weeks. After hearing that Texas and Oklahoma would be joining the SEC, it took a while for Aggie fans to recover. Texas is their worst rival and seems to carry toxic energy around. Still, TAMU is objectively in a better spot as a fixture and if the two were going head-to-head today, the Aggies would be considered a relatively heavy favorite. At the very least, the positive part of this that brings back one of college football’s best rivalries is a redeeming quality. On Monday, news brokevia ESPN Upstates Marc Ryan who doesn’t necessarily have many redeeming qualities. Clemson could join SEC, complicating things for Texas A&M Football team On Monday, a report surfaced detailing how Clemson and the state of Florida had reached out to join the SEC. At this point, nothing even comes close to being set in stone, the two teams simply ask. Still, it’s a rumor at best at this point. At this point, I’m going to ask the question that’s on everyone’s mind. At what point will teams stop asking to join the SEC? When the Texas A&M Football team decided to leave the Big 12 and join the SEC, they had a strong reason. Their program was overshadowed by Texas and the Longhorns could seemingly do whatever they wanted in their old conference. The teams now joining the SEC seem to have no other reason to be a part of college football’s super conference. With Texas and Oklahoma, it seemed like a great move for college football. Bring two more great rivalries to the SEC and make the conference undeniably the best in college football. With the addition of Florida State and Clemson, it may be going a step too far. With these two teams in the conference, the SEC would have 15 of the last 16 college football national champions in their conference. There would be little to no competition in college football and instead of having Power 5 conferences you would have a Power 1 in the SEC. For Texas A&M, this would mean they now have to pass most of the following teams each year if they want to win the SEC: Clemson, Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, Auburn, Florida and Georgia. Obviously, Jimbo Fisher and his staff would still have the goal of winning the SEC and making the College Football Playoff on an annual basis, but that would become much less achievable. Their only hope would be to catch up with Bama before the rest of the teams had access to the conference. In short, this would be a huge disaster.

