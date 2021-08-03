Olympic Games-Table Tennis-German Women’s Team Weapon for Another Olympic Medal





TOKYO, Aug. 3 (Reuters) – German paddlers Shan Xiaona, Petrissa Solja and Han Ying, who won silver in Rio five years ago, are looking forward to a new team medal at the Tokyo Games after defeating their South Korean opponents 3- 2 in the women’s team event on Tuesday. Shan and Solja started strong in their first doubles match against Shin Yubin and Jeon Jihee, but eventually faltered to lose 2-3 to the South Korean duo. Both teams struggled in the following singles, which led to a tie at the end of the fourth game. But Shan regained control to take the win against Choi Hyojoo in the decisive fifth game. The 38-year-old rower breathed a sigh of relief and wiped her tears with towels as her teammates rushed to hug her. I am so proud of my teammates, Solja said, as Han quickly hugged her. We kind of believe that we can make a surprise. Wouldn’t go to the game thinking that well lose for sure. Shan, Solja and Han posted the best ever result for Germany in the women’s team event at the Rio Games 2016 and said they are more confident now compared to five years ago. We have won so many titles together over the years. We know we can achieve anything. We believe in each other, even if one of us isn’t playing very well. We will continue and we want to win another medal, Solja said. In the men’s team event, Sweden fought hard, but eventually had to concede a 3-1 defeat to the host nation, comprising Rio 2016 silver medalists Jun Mizutani and Koki Niwa, and world number four Tomokazu Harimoto. The duo of Niwa and Harimoto led Japan to a good start by beating Kristian Karlsson and Anton Kaellberg 3-1. But the world number nine, Mattias Falck, managed to change the momentum by winning against Jun Mizutani, a gold medalist in the mixed doubles, with his strong but stable backhand drives. Harimoto roared his way through to beat Kaellberg in the third game. His teammate Niwa scored a 3-0 win against Falck. (Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

