Myles Straw gives Cleveland Indians a true center fielder at the top of the lineup





CLEVELAND, Ohio It’s too early to anoint Myles Straw as the midfield answer for the Cleveland Indians, but the early returns are looking good. Straw, who took the lead and played central in just his third game for Cleveland since being taken over on the trading deadline from Houston, had two hits on Monday and scored twice while making an impressive sliding tackle in the ninth inning to take the Indians 5-2 to win against Toronto. With Teoscar Hernandez leading from the ninth in a game tied at 2-2, Straw sprinted to the center right hole and slid on his knees to receive a blast from Hernandez’s bat that had an exit speed of registered 103.6 mph and had an expected hitting power of .830. average. Id always want to think I have a chance at a ball in the gap, Straw said. Those are always nice moves for an outfielder, especially with the speed this team has. I told these guys recently that it is definitely the fastest outfield in the major leagues. Acting manager DeMarlo Hale had a visceral reaction when he saw the ball from Hernandez’s bat, but soon realized Straw had him in his tracks. When it got hit, I said, Oh (shoot), quietly, Hale admitted. But when I picked him up, I saw him win, and what a catch. Hale characterized Straw as a true center fielder and noted that the Indians have a few on their roster. He said Straws’ game was what you expect to see from a real midfielder playing in this position. Im not knocking an outfield position, said Hale. They are all tough and they all guarantee their own toughness and individual play. But real center fielders make that kind of action. The catch put new Straws teammates in the dugout, including starting pitcher Eli Morgan, who had already finished pitching for the day. That was just great, Morgan said. He did great in his first few games with us. He’s already hit a home run, has a web gem. It was fun to watch. Straw homered for Clevelands who ran alone in Sunday’s 2-1 loss to the White Sox, but said the catch was probably more exciting for him because of what it meant to his new teammates. I saw how pumped (Bryan) Shaw was and it kind of woke me up there, Straw said. I know he appreciated that, especially with no outs. That was huge. That could have changed the game. – Indians merchandise for sale: Here you can order Cleveland Indians gear online before the team becomes the Guardians, including sweaters, T-shirts, hoodies, hats and more. More Indian Coverage Jos Ramrez delivers knockout blow in 10th inning of Cleveland Indians 5-2 win over Toronto Blue Jays Cleveland Indians activate Bobby Bradley, remember Eli Morgan; Daniel Johnson and Yu Chang go to Triple-A Indians, Elias Sports Bureau reach solution where manager gets credit for wins, losses Indians, rowdy White Sox fans make Myles Straw feel right at home

