International cricket is a dog-e-dog atmosphere

Sport

news day reporter







India’s Ruturaj Gaikwad (second from left) looks back after being fired as Sri Lankan players celebrate at the third Twenty20 International between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Thursday. (AP PHOTO) –

BRYAN DAVISO

CRICKET IS A Tough Teacher! At the top of international cricket, where teams give their best for their country, they don’t give or ask for favours! It’s a dog eat dog atmosphere and the devil is taking the rear! You witness it in the professions of bowlers and fieldmen at the umpire.

You notice in the celebrations when a wicket falls; and one of the main reasons for this is how difficult the game is, when millions look at their TV sets and notice every little mistake or every great effort. Especially in cricket which, although a team sport, very often emphasizes the individual. The focus is on the player and good or bad, the game is repeated over and over!

Remember! How lonely is that batsman walking out of the pavilion to hit with zero next to his name on the scoreboard. He alone has to face the bowler who has just claimed a wicket. Or if he has a partner with him because he is an opening batsman, the realization that there are no runs on the board and he can start a crisis in the innings or not!

The bowler is single-handedly aware that all eyes are on him to see if he will throw a bad or a good ball. Then the fielder tries to cut the boundary or his eyes glued to the ball that seems to be a million miles in the air, the world and all its compatriots wait anxiously to perceive either a fallen catch or a well-taken catch. The wicket keeper in play for every ball bowled by the fielding team, knowing that he will only be noticed if he makes a mistake.

Yes, it is indeed a difficult game. The burden of expectation is much to bear. The field is the essence of the sport. It is a 22-yard strip of grass on which the action takes place, bat to ball. The type of surface on which the game is played is prepared by the ground staff at the venue where the game takes place. No two fields are the same, thankfully.

Of course, they may have similar soil content, but this could vary from country to country, but each master farmer has their own skill and method of preparation. It’s more of an art form than a science. And this is where the glory of the game around the world lies, in the variety of fields on which cricket can be played.

The professional cricketer should not complain about the different fields he encounters. Once upon a time, there was no shelter for pitches, which is a must these days. As cricket evolved, the fields were improved to ensure fairer games. Finance played a big part in this definition, especially in club cricket where clubs couldn’t afford the covers or staff to put them in place in the event of rain or at the end of the game.

Many preparation methods are used, but the weather conditions, availability of the right grass, sufficient water, possession of rolls of different weights, knowing when and for how long to roll, length of preparation time for the size of the game, all this and much more, is needed to settle on a field that would have a fair game of cricket, creating a balance between bat and ball.

The cricketer arrives on the ground and usually inspects the pitch to see what he can read into it to give his team an advantage. Regardless of the type of field he faces, one thing is certain and that is that both teams have to hit the same field. In limited overs cricket, due to the intent of its existence, which was to get more people to the ground to watch cricket, the authorities asked the head groundman to prepare fields for batsmen to score comfortably so that teams wouldn’t be bowled out cheaply.

However, as I mentioned before, there are many intricacies involved in field preparation, so the wicket (to give it its popular name) would not always be the same. True professional cricketers, who really love the game, would therefore accept the match without complaint knowing that both teams have to use the same wicket which would hardly turn into a match with limited overs. The side with more determination, skill and the right attitude would always thrive.