Sports
4 games that Red Raiders need to win in 2021
Almost lost in the chaos of the past ten days and all the talk of an impending conference rescheduling is the fact that we are now about a month away from the start of a new Texas Tech football season. And 2021 will be one of the most important seasons in recent history for the Red Raiders.
First, let’s look at the false notion that what happens on the field this year will in any way affect what happens to the future of Texas Techs as far as its affiliation with the conference goes. Instead, this round of conference reshuffles will focus on money and what each institution can potentially bring to a conference in terms of eyeballs on television sets and subscriptions to streaming platforms.
do not agree with? Consider the fact that the state of Iowa is in just as precarious a position as Tech, despite the Cyclones’ recent success on the field. In addition, many people believe that Kansas is more likely than state rival Kansas State to be in a safe place when the music stops, despite the fact that the Jayhawk football program is arguably the worst in the FBS.
Therefore, even if Tech had an unlikely 10-win season this fall, that won’t affect the outcome of the conference’s approaching merry-go-round. So why is this year so important? Because it could very well determine the fate of Red Raider head coach Matt Wells.
After consecutive 4-win seasons to open his tenure at the helm in Lubbock, most believe Wells will have to play a bowl game this season to save his job. If he doesn’t reach that not-so-lofty goal and gets fired it will be a sign of another coaching transition for the program and that’s far from what Tech needs as it would mean the program would be under leadership from a fourth head coach since 2010, which is not a recipe for success.
So if Tech’s most modest goal is to get six regular season wins, there are four games the Red Raiders need to win to give themselves a chance to see the postseason. And the first must-win of this year comes right away.
vs. Houston
Some years Tech opens the season with a match that is nothing but a glorified scrimmage against an FCS opponent. But some years, Tech begins a real test, as is the case in 2021 when the Red Raiders travel to Houston to take on the University of Houston Cougars in week one.
That’s a game that most think will be a toss-up, but it’s one that Tech should just put in the win column. Dropping this match to Houston would mean that to get six wins, Tech would need to get at least four conference wins to qualify for the bowl this fall. That’s something this program hasn’t done since 2015 and only once in the last seven years.
What makes this game potentially tricky is the fact that Tech will be breaking in a new starting QB (Tyler Shough) against a Cougar team returning nine defensive starters. That won’t give Shough and the offense any time to go into the season and work out any early kinks.
On the offensive, the Cougars will be looking for their QB, Clayton Tune, to have a breakthrough season. He will enter 2021 with 15 starts under his belt and has thrown over 4,000 career yards and 34 TDs. But he has also been picked 21 times, which shows that he is not yet fully effective as a passer.
This can be a defensive battle as the two fouls in this game this fall have a lot of questions to answer (Houston lost his top two WR last year) and usually those answers don’t come right away in week one. What’s more, we know that when Houston plays a Big 12 opponent, especially one from the state of Texas, they increase their intensity level to usually make up for any potential lack of talent or depth.
This is only the second time since 2013 that Tech will open the season against an FBS team and the other in 2018 against Ole Miss. That game also took place in Houston and resulted in a 20 point loss to Tech. If the Red Raiders don’t get off to a better start in 2021, Wells’ fate this year could mirror that of Kliff Kingsbury in 2018.
Sources
2/ https://wreckemred.com/2021/08/02/texas-tech-football-4-games-red-raiders-must-win-in-2021/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]