4 games that Red Raiders need to win in 2021

Almost lost in the chaos of the past ten days and all the talk of an impending conference rescheduling is the fact that we are now about a month away from the start of a new Texas Tech football season. And 2021 will be one of the most important seasons in recent history for the Red Raiders.

First, let’s look at the false notion that what happens on the field this year will in any way affect what happens to the future of Texas Techs as far as its affiliation with the conference goes. Instead, this round of conference reshuffles will focus on money and what each institution can potentially bring to a conference in terms of eyeballs on television sets and subscriptions to streaming platforms.

do not agree with? Consider the fact that the state of Iowa is in just as precarious a position as Tech, despite the Cyclones’ recent success on the field. In addition, many people believe that Kansas is more likely than state rival Kansas State to be in a safe place when the music stops, despite the fact that the Jayhawk football program is arguably the worst in the FBS.

Therefore, even if Tech had an unlikely 10-win season this fall, that won’t affect the outcome of the conference’s approaching merry-go-round. So why is this year so important? Because it could very well determine the fate of Red Raider head coach Matt Wells.

After consecutive 4-win seasons to open his tenure at the helm in Lubbock, most believe Wells will have to play a bowl game this season to save his job. If he doesn’t reach that not-so-lofty goal and gets fired it will be a sign of another coaching transition for the program and that’s far from what Tech needs as it would mean the program would be under leadership from a fourth head coach since 2010, which is not a recipe for success.

So if Tech’s most modest goal is to get six regular season wins, there are four games the Red Raiders need to win to give themselves a chance to see the postseason. And the first must-win of this year comes right away.

vs. Houston

Some years Tech opens the season with a match that is nothing but a glorified scrimmage against an FCS opponent. But some years, Tech begins a real test, as is the case in 2021 when the Red Raiders travel to Houston to take on the University of Houston Cougars in week one.

That’s a game that most think will be a toss-up, but it’s one that Tech should just put in the win column. Dropping this match to Houston would mean that to get six wins, Tech would need to get at least four conference wins to qualify for the bowl this fall. That’s something this program hasn’t done since 2015 and only once in the last seven years.

What makes this game potentially tricky is the fact that Tech will be breaking in a new starting QB (Tyler Shough) against a Cougar team returning nine defensive starters. That won’t give Shough and the offense any time to go into the season and work out any early kinks.

On the offensive, the Cougars will be looking for their QB, Clayton Tune, to have a breakthrough season. He will enter 2021 with 15 starts under his belt and has thrown over 4,000 career yards and 34 TDs. But he has also been picked 21 times, which shows that he is not yet fully effective as a passer.

This can be a defensive battle as the two fouls in this game this fall have a lot of questions to answer (Houston lost his top two WR last year) and usually those answers don’t come right away in week one. What’s more, we know that when Houston plays a Big 12 opponent, especially one from the state of Texas, they increase their intensity level to usually make up for any potential lack of talent or depth.

This is only the second time since 2013 that Tech will open the season against an FBS team and the other in 2018 against Ole Miss. That game also took place in Houston and resulted in a 20 point loss to Tech. If the Red Raiders don’t get off to a better start in 2021, Wells’ fate this year could mirror that of Kliff Kingsbury in 2018.