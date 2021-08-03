As the Indian women’s hockey team makes history by qualifying for the Olympic Games semifinals, we are reminded of Chak De! India: The Tribune India





mona A question on their mind: did dynamic writer-director duo Jaideep Sahni – Shimit Amin have a time machine to precede reality? Best Monday Ever, with tears of joy and Chak De singing, sports fans around the world cheered for the Indian women’s hockey team that made history by reaching the semi-finals for the first time ever. That they beat three-time champion Australia made the victory miraculous. Interestingly, on August 10, the 14th anniversary of the superhit Chak De! India that won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film with Healthy Entertainment. Critically acclaimed and a commercial success, the sports drama released in 2007 holds a special place in the hearts of movie buffs. Writer Jaideep Sahni admitted to drawing inspiration from real athletes and coaches on the film’s final anniversary. Sukhwinder with the women’s hockey team They said it Bollywood usually makes movies after the event – this time the movie was made 14 years ago. #ChakDeIndia- Naomi Datta, TV producer

Guys, you have filled us all with pride. Well done #TeamIndia!Hands folded Congratulations on your participation in the semifinals! #Hockey #TokyoOlympics2020, Yami Gautam Dhar, actor

What a match..Super Defending..Real Imitates Reel #ChakDeIndia History created by the Indian Women’s #hockeyindia first semifinal as ever #INDvsAUS #Olympics2020- Randeep Hooda, actor

‘Real’ versus ‘reel’: Chief Coach Indian Female Hockey Sjoerd Marijne and Chak De! Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan did funny chatter on Twitter The real cheerer The win makes singer Sukhwinder Singh a cheering man. It is the victory of the Indian women’s hockey team over Australia, but the singer of Chak De!India feels justified. “Chak De!India was not only a professional achievement, but also a personal achievement,” says the man, who sang Apne Olympians, a rallying cry for the Indian contingent in Tokyo 2020. However, his love for the game is not limited to the recording studio. About three years ago, he had the Indian women’s hockey team come to Mumbai to join him for dinner. “Rani (Rampal) is a good friend. The team was so fantastic, I not only spoke one-on-one with our remarkable players, but also sang a few songs for them,” Singh says sheepishly, trying not to draw attention to the fact that he’s not just the team to Mumbai, but as a token of appreciation he gave each a monetary reward. We spoke to Shilpa Shukla, who, as a senior, capable player, Bindiya Naik, gave a memorable performance at Chak De!India. “It’s so surreal. When we made Chak De!Inida, we wanted to replicate its success in real life. In the 14th year on August 2, we see our sincere wish come true,” said the actor, who cheered, laughed and cried with the Women Hockey Squad on Monday. Shilpa closely follows the progress of the team at the Olympics, Shilpa says: “Today the energy was completely different. I have so much hope that this energy will continue,” she prays, calling Chak De!India a film that will forever be regarded as one of the greatest sports films ever! “We trained with real players and knew that it takes blood and sweat to represent your country. I am so happy for our team and very grateful to be part of the film to celebrate.” A still of Chak De! India ‘Real’ roasts ‘reel’ coach Chak De!India actor Shah Rukh Khan tweeted on Indian Woman Hockey head coach Sjoerd Marijne’s tweet: “Sorry family, I’ll be back later”, with a picture of the team grinning in the ears. Just bring some gold on the way back… for a billion relatives. This time Dhanteras is also on November 2nd,” he posted and signed it, “From: ex-coach Kabir Khan.” To this Marijne replied consciously: “Thank you for all the support and love. We’re going to display everything. From: The real coach.”

