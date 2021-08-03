Sports
Cheese Curds, 8/3: Josh Myers impresses early on, Preston Smith aims for a rebound in 2021
Sure, Aaron Rodgers was the storyline in Green Bay a week ago, but now that he’s back on the field and practicing with the team, it’s time to focus on the rest of the Green Bay Packers roster. In the beginning, one of the most impressive players on the team is one of the younger members as a rookie has been stuck in the first team since day one of OTAs.
That player is center Josh Myers, the Packers second round draft picker from Ohio State. His selection was a bit of a surprise as many expected the team to move Elgton Jenkins or Lucas Patrick to the middle. Instead, Myers has taken the central lane and continued with it through all of the off-season practices and through the first week of training camp, allowing Patrick to stay in his comfortable hold and Jenkins to move across the offensive line.
Indeed, if Myers locks in the central spot, Jenkins might just be the Packers week one starter in the left tackle instead of David Bakhtiari.
On the other side of football, the Packers brought Preston Smith back with a pay cut for 2021, and he’s had a great opportunity to start the camp in a good position with ZaDarius Smith sidelined. The off-season was a big one for Smith, though, who focused more on cardio and was determined to get into better shape in camp after a rough sophomore year at Green Bay.
The pads continue for Tuesday practice, marking the next big step forward as the Packers head toward Family Night on Saturday and the preseason opener a week later. Save it here at APC for updates this afternoon and follow us on Twitter after training as our Kris Burke hosts a Q&A after attending today’s session.
5 things learned at Packers training camp Aug 2 | Packers.com
Krys Barnes said on Monday that he overplayed much of 2020, closer to 245 pounds than his noted 229. Now he feels more comfortable around 235.
Aaron Rodgers impressed with early returns on Packers rookie C Josh Myers | Packers Wire
Myers has answered every question about his ability to intervene from day one and take over the orbit of the launch center. The next big step comes Tuesday, when the pads go on.
Aaron Rodgers-Davante Adams tandem already clicking: 20 things we learned from Packers’ first week of camp The Athletic (subscription)
If this is going to be a last dance for this duo in Green Bay, they’re sure to get off to a good start in camp.
Preston Smith is counting on its own revival in 2021 | Packer Report
Preston Smith’s goal is to recover in 2021 after a largely dismal 2020. But while he says he fell more into cover last year than in 2019, the numbers don’t confirm that as the reason for his decline as a pass-rusher.
From Hall of Fame Talent to Hall of Fame Production to NFL Legend – The Evolution of Charles Woodson | ESPN
You can never tell Woodson’s story too often, but Woodson as a young man in Oakland was a very different person than the man he became after his stint with the Packers.
Olympic cameraman stops filming field hockey to focus on cockroach | Insider.com
Hockey may not be most people’s first choice for watching Olympic events, but I certainly would rather have the cameraman focus on the game than some random bug on a rail in the stadium.
