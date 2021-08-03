Nepal Cricketer Paras Khadka says goodbye to International Cricket, writes an emotional note





Former captain of the Nepal cricket team Paras Khadka announced his retirement from international cricket on August 2. The cricketer has issued an official statement via his Twitter handle and it has left his fans disheartened. The 34-year-old announced that his amazing journey on the cricket pitch as an international cricketer has come to an end, but he wrote that the cricketing dream for Nepal has just begun. Paras said playing for Nepal has been his greatest achievement, and he will be forever indebted to his coaches, teammates, fans, stakeholders, family and friends. The cricketer thanked everyone for their generous support over the past 18 years, since he started playing in 2002. My ultimate dream is to see Nepal have a better cricket system that I have devoted all my energy to over the past two decades and improving it will require equal support from everyone in the cricket community and beyond, the statement said below. read. Paras shared that he believes with everyone’s sincere commitment and intentions, Nepal will have a better cricket system in the coming years. In the few international matches he played, Paras also managed to set some records. He is the first Nepali cricketer to reach an ODI ton and a T20I ton in the same year. In the ODI, he played 115 knockout against the UAE, while his T20I ton came against Singapore, where he didn’t stay out for 106. He took the reins of the team in 2009 and was replaced by Gyanendra Malla in 2019. In his career, Paras played 10 ODIs and 33 T20 internationals since making his debut in 2014. While his T20I debut was against Bangladesh in the 2014 T20 World Cup, his ODI debut was against the Netherlands in 2018. Paras made his international debut. However, his first-class debut was way back in 2004. The cricketer represented Nepal in three U-19 World Cups in the year 2004, 2006 and 2008. He finished his international career with 315 ODI runs and 620 T20I runs. Paras also scalped 14 international wickets. Get all the IPL news and cricket score here

