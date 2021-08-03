Women’s hockey team in good spirits, won’t stop until we touch gold: The Tribune India

Deepankar Sharda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 2

“We will not settle for less than a gold medal,” defender Monika Malik said shortly after the Indian women’s hockey team defeated Australia 1-0 and secured a place in the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics today.

Monika, who honed her skills at the Chandigarh Hockey Academy here, told Chandigarh Tribune “the team is in a good mood” and ready to take on the challenges ahead.

“Today’s win was special and we will try to make it count by winning the gold medal. I am happy to see this day. We have one more hurdle to overcome and I am confident that the team will face it bravely,” Monika said as she headed to a team meeting.

The Haryana girl has a long association with Chandigarh. His father works as an ASI in the Chandigarh Police Force and during her early years she trained under coach Rajinder Singh at the Chandigarh Hockey Academy (CHA). Monika lived in the city from 2007 to 2012.

In addition to Monika, the current Indian team features two other Chandigarh Hockey Academy products: Sharmila Devi and Reena.

“This is the moment we have all lived for. I am happy that my interns contribute to this. Monika spent her early years at the CHA. She would cry after hard workouts, but was committed. I hope the Indian team wins the gold medal and the history of the scripts… such golden opportunities come once every few years,” said Olympian Rajinder Singh, who is currently stationed in Bhopal.

While Monika, who is playing her second Olympics, is preparing for the semifinals, her father Takdeer Singh Malik is training for interdepartmental promotions.

Takdeer, who once wanted to see her daughter grow up as a professional wrestler, was happy to hear about the performance of the Indian hockey team at the Tokyo Games.

“As a father, I want my daughter to do her best. But as an Indian, I really hope the Indian team win the final. For me, every team member is just as important as Monika,” says Takdeer.

Asked if he had spoken to Monika after the historic victory, Takdeer said: “After winning the match she just said ‘papa jeet gaye’ (we won) and I just replied ‘agla bhi jeetna hai’ (you must win next match). te).”

“I’m glad she’s part of this historic moment. The whole country is behind the team. This is the result of pure hard work,” he added.

Gurminder Singh, hockey coach, UT Sports Department, remembered Monika and her teammates as a talented pool of players.

“She (Monika) was initiated at a very young age. The whole group was very talented and as many as three girls are now playing for India in the Olympics. Other coaches, including Manjeet Kaur and Olympian Nisha Sharma, have also coached them for a long time,” Gurminder said.

“She is such an inspiration to all of us. She is the backbone of the team and has defended well. In today’s game she showed how she can use experience to defend the goal,” said Inder, a local intern.

Monika is from the village of Gamri near Gohana in Sonepat. She played hockey at Government School, Sector 44, here, and also represented Chandigarh in many national events before transferring to Haryana.

Monika has now played more than 150 matches for the Indian women’s team.