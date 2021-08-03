Mets Morning News for August 3, 2021

Meet the Mets



The Mets dropped their series opener on the marlins 6-3 down at loanDepot Park. Lewis Brinson hit a grand slam with no out in the first, and that pretty much sealed the Mets’ fate. Tylor Megill recovered and threw five runs while conceding five. The Mets fought back with two runs in the second and Pete Alonso hit a solo homer in the third, but that was as close as they could get. The Marlins added an insurance run in the eighth against Trevor May, putting the game out of reach. Javier Bez seemed to be injured at one point, but luckily was able to stay in the game.

The Mets drop out first starts to feel inevitable.

Brandon Nimmo was a late scratch of last night’s game, but he squeezed the loss.

JD Davis, who was in the trading bloc, talked about how it felt like not being traded on the deadline.

As a result of his injuries, Jacob deGrom, who was once on pace to break Bob Gibson’s 1968 ERA mark of 1.12, will almost certainly not even quality now for the ERA title.

Before last night’s game, Michael Conforto sat on the couch and given homework. Luis Rojas said the team wants the right outfield player work on oneself and believes that his mental approach could be the problem.

Comfort acknowledged that he needs to get better as he tries to get out of this seasonal crisis, which is complicated its free agency future.

Albert Almora Jr. was recalled of Triple-A Syracuse to put Castros on the roster.

Miguel Castro was posted on the COVID-IL, though Tim Healey clarified that:According to a source, no one on the team tested positive for COVID-19.

Castro woke up experiencing symptoms, which allowed his club to place him on the COVID IL.

Taijuan Walker will pitch tonight, and his stuff in his last start took away the worry that he might be tired.

The Mets alleged pitcher Jake Reed from exemptions from the Shine, while losing pitcher Anthony Banda, who was claimed by the pirates.

RJ Anderson of CBS Sports Investigated how the Mets screwed up the Kumar Rocker situation, under which they didn’t draft an insurance policy.

After not signing Rocker, David Lennon expressed his faith that the team has little first-round talent in their system.

rocker will not return to Vanderbilt, and will instead prepare for next year’s draft.

The Mets promoted prospect Jaylen Palmer to High-A Brooklyn.

The Mets released infielder Anthony Walters, who drafted them into the third round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

Around the National League East

The Phillies stormed back with five runs in the ninth for the . defeat nationals 7-5.

Matt Gelb of The Athletic explored the reasons why Philadelphia bet on Kyle Gibson, despite the risks. (Paywall warning)

The braves saw a door open for them in the division race, and they made some deals on the deadline to try and get in.

Brady House, drafted 11th overall by the Nationals, will be important for the future of the club.

Around Major League Baseball

ESPN watched some takeaways from a wild trade deadline.

Joey Votto Was called NL Player of the Month, while Shohei Ohtani took home the honors on the American League side.

Walker Buehler and Jameson Taillon were called NL and AL Pitchers of the Month, respectively. Megill, who had a rough outing for the Mets yesterday, what votes deserve for the NL accolades, as well as the NL Rookie of the Month accolades, which he lost to Jonathan India.

Gerrit Cole, who was to start tonight’s game, won’t do it after that he tested positive for COVID-19.

The Orioles at the top of the Yankees 7-1. oh and there was also a cat on the field.

Cleveland defeated the blue jays 5-2 in ten innings.

The sailors routed the Shine 8-2.

The rangers defeated the angels 4-1.

The brewers won 6-2 against the pirates.

The giants survived the diamond backs 10-7 in ten innings.

This date in the history of Mets

On this date in 2015, Michael Conforto hit his first career homer to propel the Mets to a 12-1 victory over the Marlins.