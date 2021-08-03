‘Great for coaching’: Aussie assistant breaks the mold

Sometimes Andre Borovec’s most valuable coaching tool is admitting what he doesn’t know.

Of the handful of coaching assistants who accompany the Australian men’s team on their tours of the Caribbean and Bangladesh, Borovec’s presence among them will have asked even the most demure of cricket watchers, ‘Who?’

The mentors of the country’s leading players are usually drawn from a limited pool of ex-first-class players.

After all, how can someone who has not coped with the pressures of professional sport advise others on how to deal with them?

It’s a question that Borovec, a tough former first-class wicketkeeper from Geelong who is rated by Aaron Finch as one of the toughest trainers he’s ever seen, is regularly asked.

“As coaches, we have to be okay with saying, ‘I don’t know,'” the 43-year-old told cricket.com.au in Dhaka. “That can be just as powerful.

“As a coach, if you’re prepared to show people that you care and are willing to listen and want to understand how the player learns, that’s an important quality to have whether you’ve played the game or not. .”

Andrew McDonald was just starting his own career after playing in 2015 when Borovec gave him coaching inspiration where he least expected it.

McDonald, a former four-test all-rounder, had already completed a full season as head coach of England’s county of Leicestershire when he returned to Australia for his final spell with Sydney Thunder.

After moving an hour’s drive from Melbourne with his family, he joined Geelong, where Borovec had graduated after a 20-year career as head coach.

“I actually didn’t care about traveling on the highway to Melbourne,” McDonald, now a senior assistant coach at Australia, recalls dryly, “and Andre Borovec happened to be the coach there.

“I played six or seven games under him and I didn’t really know him at the time, but there was just something about him where I went, ‘Oh, he’s good’.

“This environment that he had created – this was the way I wanted to be coached for a long time. It got me thinking about how I could become a better coach.”

In 2017, Borovec worked under McDonald as an assistant coach after the latter returned to take the lead roles with Victoria and the Melbourne Renegades.

Born to a Croatian father and a family that supported him but were otherwise oblivious to the peculiar ways of cricket, Borovec had to learn the game largely from television and by experimenting with his friends in the backyard.

In many ways this has led to his passion for teaching – his first profession before going full-time in cricket – and for coaching.

“As coaches at this level, it’s about what a player’s options are these days,” he says.

“If you’ve played the game before, you’ll no doubt have some experiential knowledge, but with the technology out there and the number of games on TV, there’s still the opportunity to give players options, even if you haven’t already. ” not been in the middle.”

In Geelong, Borovec provided players with opponent analysis by searching MyCricket stats and even manually searching paper scorebooks.

Even with the more advanced resources he now has at his disposal with the Renegades and the Vics, Borovec puts his own spin on things.

Instead of bombarding players with written summaries and graphs about rival players, he sends edited videos showing an opponent’s weaknesses, topped with upbeat drum-and-bass music for players to watch on their phones.

For example, if a prospective opponent is deemed to have a particular weakness to slower balls, Borovec will merge specific images showing that player is struggling to score slower balls.

“Even though I enjoy that side of the game, it’s really important how you use it,” he says of opposition analytics. “You have to have really strong reasons to use them if you’re going down that path.

“Every game has its own variables – that’s the risk of using analytics. If you use them in a generic way, you expose yourself to danger.”

The danger, he says, is taking away players’ creativity and instincts.

Finch, who first played with Borovec in Geelong when he made his first-class debut as a 16-year-old traveling from nearby Colac, is a case in point.

Borovec oversaw the analysis of the Renegades’ opponents during their title year in BBL|08 and admits their regular game plan had to go out the window during their remarkable overall win over rivals Melbourne Stars.

When the Stars showed the first signs of a battle collapse chasing an unassuming target, Renegades skipper Finch brought back the swift Chris Tremain to throw the 14th over.

A less flexible skipper would have stuck to the bowling spin plan during that period, but Tremain immediately sent danger man Glenn Maxwell and the Stars folded spectacularly.

Stars collapse as Renegades takes title

“Aaron Finch is probably one of the best underbelly captains in the world,” says Borovec. “We had to give him the freedom to do moves in the middle, even if they weren’t based on what we were talking about the days before.

“The final was a great example of that – when Chris Tremain came to bowl it certainly wasn’t planned, but it was a great example of the players who were able to solve problems and turn a game around that was for all of us. money was thrown away.”

In 2018/19, McDonald found that Borovec’s ability to connect with a wide range of players made him an invaluable addition to a Victoria program that won four titles in five seasons.

McDonald had set up a whiteboard with the names of all the players on the Victoria team. The coaching staff – Borovec was the most recent addition to the group alongside McDonald, Mick Lewis and Lachie Stevens – had weekly check-ins to ensure they had a direct point of contact with each player.

“We challenged each other when we felt like we had a gap there,” McDonald says. “And if we had significant gaps, we had to challenge what our coaching staff was actually doing.

“The reason we were able to succeed in Victoria, I believe, was first of all because we had a great playgroup, but also because we had a great coaching group that complemented each other and were able to understand and cover and support each other. help the players with options.

“‘Bora’ is just a great connector with people, whether it’s the 15-year-old junior or the 35-year-old senior player who is about to leave the game.”

Both Finch and McDonald are adamant that a strong playing background is not a prerequisite for being a good coach.

“You earn respect by doing your job well,” says Finch. “It doesn’t matter what your qualifications are, at what level you played yourself.”

McDonald added: “I’m not saying you can’t be a good coach with a strong playing background. There are some great coaches who have played a lot of test matches, who have a great cricketing intellect.

“But over time we’ve been a little narrow with some of the agreements we’ve made.

“The knowledge you gain from playing definitely gives you an edge over the rest of the pack, but for me we are starting to go beyond that.

“There are guys and girls out there who have incredible skills and just because they haven’t been able to summon a certain number of test matches or first-class games, they probably didn’t get into the conversation.

“I think it’s a great story that Andre Borovec is here and he entered that conversation without a strong (first-class or international) playing background.

“It’s a great time to coach.”

Qantas Tour of Bangladesh 2021

Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade (c), Adam Zampa. Travel Reserve: Tanveer Sangha.

Bangladesh squad: Mahmudullah (c), Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Shaif Uddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Rubel Hossain

(all matches at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka)

First T20: August 3, 6:00 PM (10:00 PM AEST)

Second T20: August 4, 6:00 PM (10:00 PM AEST)

Third T20: August 6, 6:00 PM (10:00 PM AEST)

Fourth T20: August 7, 6:00 PM (10:00 PM AEST)

Fifth T20: August 9, 6:00 PM (10:00 PM AEST)