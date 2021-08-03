2021 Big Ten/ACC Womens Basketball Challenge Matchups Announced





GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) Two of the nation’s premier women’s basketball conferences will once again compete for hardwood bragging rights as the matchups for the 14th Big Ten/ACC Women’s Basketball Challenge were announced Tuesday. The annual challenge, which was not played in 2020, returns this fall, offering 14 high-quality matchups for the seventh time. The Challenge will take place over two days in early December, starting Wednesday, December 1, with six matchups as ACC schools Pitt, Syracuse and Wake Forest play host to Big Ten programs, while Georgia Tech, North Carolina and Virginia Tech travel to Big Ten places. The following evening (Thurs, December 2), the remaining eight games of the Challenge are on view, with Boston College, Clemson, Duke and Louisville serving as the ACC host schools, while Florida State, Miami, NC State and Notre Dame play the Big Ten locations . Game times, as well as television and streaming coverage, will be announced at a later date. All ACC home matches in the Challenge will be shown on ACC Network (ACCN), ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) or an ESPN network, while Big Ten home matches will appear on Big Ten Network, Big Ten Network+ or an ESPN network. The ACC has a 9-1-3 all-time advantage in the Challenge, leading three outright titles in the past four years the event has been held. In addition, the ACC stands a collective 94-70 against the Big Ten in the Challenge. Twelve teams from the two conferences will appear in ESPN’s 2021-22 Way-Too-Early Top 25, including six from each league. No. 6 Louisville leads the way for the ACC, followed by No. 8 NC State, No. 17 Florida State, No. 20 Georgia Tech, No. 23 Virginia Tech and No. 24 Notre Dame. Maryland heads the Big Ten ranking at No. 5 and is joined by No. 7 Indiana, No. 9 Iowa, No. 11 Michigan, No. 13 Ohio State and No. 21 Michigan State. The 2021 Big Ten/ACC Challenge slate is highlighted by three matchups between ranked teams in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25, as sixth-ranked Louisville hosts No. 11 Michigan, No. 8 NC State travels to No. 7 Indiana in a rematch of the 2021 NCAA Sweet 16 game between the programs, and 24th-ranked Notre Dame goes to #21 Michigan State. Eight ACC women’s basketball teams were selected to participate in the 2021 NCAA tournament, the largest of all conferences. It was the third consecutive NCAA tournament in which the ACC has selected eight teams, leading all conferences each year and matching the ACC record for teams in the field (2014-15, 2018-19). The ACC fielded three teams in the Sweet 16 and is the only conference to have at least three teams in the regional semifinals in each of the last seven NCAA tournaments. The Big Ten and ACC have been among the most competitive conferences on the national women’s basketball landscape for many years, sending 17 schools together into the postseason in 2020-21. The full schedule of home/away matchups can be found below. 2021 Big Ten/ACC Challenge Matchups

wednesday december 1 North Carolina @ Minnesota

Nebraska @ Wake Forest

Ohio State @ Syracuse

Georgia Tech @ Purdue

Rutgers @ Pittsburgh

Virginia Tech @ Wisconsin Thursday December 2 Florida State @ Illinois

NC State @ Indiana

Iowa @ Duke

Miami @ Maryland

Michigan @ Louisville

Notre Dame @ Michigan State

Northwest @ Clemson

Penn State @ Boston College

