Why Indian Cricket Teams Tour of Sri Lanka is a Failed Experiment?

A positive COVID test and associated protocols meant India was left with just 11 players to set up a team from their original team of 20 in Sri Lanka and played two T20 International matches for the first time with a combination of just five batsmen and six bowlers. (More cricket news)

Everyone on the original squad got a match on this tour, plus one of the net bowlers and the total number of international debuts made in the two formats on this short tour went into double digits, something that has never happened before and is unlikely to happen again .

By the time the second game of the T20 series came around, the Indian cricket team was confused with COVID quarantines, which meant that a number of young players who would normally have probably sat out these matches were allowed to play. And therein lay a tale of missed opportunities by the youth who failed to cash in on the wonderful gift of an India cap so unexpectedly offered to them. They were expected to get up and come to the party, but they didn’t.

And for once hitting India, which looked so strong in the ODIs, seemed a disgrace, especially in the third T20 where the young batsmen seemed clueless about playing spin on a responsive Premadasa surface.

So, what did India take away from the tour? Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan and to some extent even Sanju Samson dominated in the ODIs playing fast, exciting knocks but couldn’t continue to book the big scores that would later guarantee their places in the combined Indian side to have. Indeed, Yadav and Shaw were supposed to fly to England to join the Indian Test side as reinforcements, until COVID spends on that possibility for the time being.

And the others just didn’t do enough, especially in the hugely disjointed T20 series that actually turned out to be a bit of nothing.

worrying trend

So an experiment that promised much turned out to be a disappointment. And India’s young white-ball squad, chosen primarily on the basis of their IPL performance, will likely have to wait a little longer to establish their credentials in international cricket.

Two lessons emerged from this tour. The first is the disturbing fact that young Indian batsmen no longer play spin well. And the second, equally worrisome, was the fact that once settled they don’t go for high scores, rather batting brilliantly for a quick 40 or thereabouts.

Both are probably the result of playing too much T20 cricket on collar-front wickets where the ball hits the bat perfectly and everything else is heavily taxed in favor of the batsmen.

In this sense, despite all the wealth it has brought to Indian cricket in recent years, the IPL may prove to have long-lasting negative effects on its traditional strengths, which always include the ability to play good spin at all times. .

Not so, it seems, this group of young players like Devdutt Padikkal, Samson, Ruturaj Gaekwad and Rana, who all have great IPL records, failed to take their chances on fields very similar to those at home and looked forward to their depth against a young Sri Lankan side that was missing most of its regular stars.

NO TEETH

The same can be said of the Indian bowlers who didn’t quite make the impression they would have liked, although to be fair the batsmen didn’t give them enough runs to defend in the last two games. Except for the return of spin twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal to wicket-taking manners, the other young bowlers looked flat and not sharp enough. Even Bhuvneshwar Kumar is still not at his best and looked down at crucial moments.

So how many of them will make the T20 World Cup squad from here? Not many suspects to be honest and overall the groundbreaking tour was in many ways a missed opportunity, not running to the script, so to speak.

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan, his deputy Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Chahal and to a lesser extent Kuldip Yadav and Manish Pandey formed the senior core group of this team. Unfortunately, none of them seem an absolute certainty for the ICC World Cup T20 squad at the end of it.

Among the young batsmen, Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw have clearly made strong statements for themselves, even as their chances were severely limited by the COVID disruption. Ishan Kishan is also in a similar situation, while Sanju Samson along with the other young batsmen were a huge disappointment.

All of these young players have the ability to score quickly and provoke an attack when they get down to business, but the question is whether they can do it consistently enough against the best opponents and, more importantly, continue to play the kind of knocks that win matches. , as opposed to brief bursts of dazzling brilliance?

That question was supposed to have been resolved on this tour, but unfortunately did not happen.

(The author is a retired IAF Wing Commander and former Ranji Trophy player. Views are personal)