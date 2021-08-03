



TROMBULL, Kon., Aug 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — As a team USA participates in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, these elite athletes need access to fast, effective healing and restorative therapies. Members of the United States Women’s Hockey Team – in particular Stefanie Fee and Mary Beth Barham – have had leverage ZestrOZ systems’FDA-approved sustained acoustic medicine (sam)equipment during their rigorous training to compete at the highest level in the competitions. together is a non-invasive prescription medical device that is applied over the target lesion and provides localized ultrasound treatment. In more than 40 peer-reviewed studies, sam has been shown to speed up and improve the healing process and effectively treat pain from sports injuries, as well as conditions such as arthritis, hernia, and tendonitis. “At the pinnacle of our sport, every minute of training matters, and every day brings us one step closer to achieving our dream,” said Fee. “Thanks to Sam, we have been able to recover faster, train harder and make every minute count as we strive to be the best team and the best athletes we can be.” The Olympic medical staff supervising the athletes is also familiar with sustainable acoustic medicine. Both Fee and Barham have sam . used to treat and heal a variety of injuries, including hamstring twitches, hip flexors, and intense neck pain. “I used sam” for several injuries, and each time it has had a significant impact on my return to the game,” said Barham. More than 75 percent of injured professional athletes in the United States trust sam to speed up their healing process and reduce their time off the field, and 90 percent of professional sports medicine physicians prescribe it. “When you do exercise, there is always the risk of injury, especially for athletes,” says Dr. George Lewis, founder of ZetrOZ Systems and the inventor of sam. “Sustained Acoustic Medicine is not only a recovery tool, it is also a healing tool because it allows the body to recover more effectively after periods of intense exercise.” In addition to the US women’s hockey team, US women’s softball team, and professional sports organizations such as the NBA, NHL, and MLB, sam. Athletic trainers have noted that sam is a reliable tool for building trust and relationships between trainers and players as it has gained more confidence in their treatment regimens thanks to the improved recovery time from injuries. For more information, visitsamrecover.comorzetrozsystems.com. About ZestrOZ Systems ZetroZ Systems is an FDA cGMP and ISO 13585 medical technology company headquartered in the southern coastal region of Connecticut. The organization also has production facilities throughout the United States…ZetrOZ Systems produced UltrOZ, togetherSports and togetherPro 2.0 provides safe and effective treatment options for common conditions such as arthritis. More information on zetroz.comand samrecover.com. Media contact: Bianca D’Angelo (203)577-7588 (Direct) [email protected] www.newswire.com Related images us-womens-field-hockey-team-uses.jpg US Women’s Field Hockey Team Uses Sustained Acoustic Medicine to Prepare for Olympics ZetroZ Systems’ wearable long-term acoustic medicine (SAM) device helps heal injuries and aids recovery as elite athletes train and compete. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-womens-field-hockey-team-uses-sustained-acoustic-medicine-to-prepare-for-olympic-games-301347476.html SOURCE ZetroZ systems

