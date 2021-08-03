Sports
With help from coach Ron Rivera, Washington Football Team’s vaccination rate rises to 84%
ASHBURN, Va. – A plea over vaccinations from Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera seems to have worked over the weekend. The team continues to increase its vaccination rate, jumping to 84% of its players with at least one shot, a source confirmed.
Washington was just over 70% on Saturday, when it had to put two more players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including starting right hat Brandon Scherff. After that practice, Rivera made sure the team knew: if that happened the day before the season opener and they weren’t vaccinated, they would be missing five days. Since Washington plays its second game on Thursday, it would cost the players two games.
On Sunday, a day off for the players, Washington had scheduled appointments for those who wanted to get vaccinated. Some took advantage.
“It was a good step in the right direction and we continue to climb,” said Rivera.
The Washington coach has expressed frustration and disappointment at his team’s lower vaccination rates. Before the camp, the team was about 60% vaccinated.
On Saturday, they had the 31st rate in the league, presumably 70%. That would have left them 19 percentage points behind the league average. They are now six points away from the league average of players who got at least one shot.
Rivera, who said he was immune deficient after his battle with cancer last fall, has spoken to players multiple times to discuss their hesitation about the shot, but has consistently said he will not force anyone to get the vaccine. He also said that some players had dug in and didn’t want to change their position.
Washington only had two players on the COVID-19 roster last season, and neither was on the 53-man roster at the time.
Some players have already had the virus, including recipient Antonio Gandy-Golden. On Monday, he said he had recently received the shot, although he said he still had antibodies in his system from his fight in the spring of 2020.
“I wouldn’t say anything has changed my mind too drastically,” Gandy-Golden said. “Just being on the team and seeing everyone who didn’t” [some restrictions] not anymore. Obviously I’ve had it before, so I was one of those people, like, “I already had it. The chances of me getting it again are probably slim.” …But I started reading and seeing how Coach brought in these experts to talk to us. They’ve obviously put a lot of time into this, so it’s obviously pretty serious. These older guys get it done, and it doesn’t bother them.”
Players who have not been vaccinated have been subject to restrictions including: They are not allowed to leave the team hotel en route; they cannot eat with teammates in the cafeteria.
On Tuesday, Washington activated offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas from the reserve/COVID-19 list. He had been there the first five days. Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis was in uniform after being on the list for five days; he has not yet been officially activated and has not participated in group activities.
Rivera said he would not use a player’s vaccination status as a reason to keep or cut him.
“We know that in the regular season we’re going to have guys who haven’t been vaccinated,” Rivera said. “If that’s the case, when it comes down to it, we take the player who we think is the best player who gives us a chance to win. But they also make sure they understand that the protocols are real, what we’ I’m going to let them do it, mask it, keep social distancing. They’re going to have to do it, contact tracing, all that. That’s just the way it’ll be. If you’re vaccinated, great. And if “You don’t, you follow the protocols down to the last detail. The league came out with its penalties. We’re going to follow those until the T.”
USA Today reported improved vaccination coverage for the first time.
