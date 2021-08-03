English cricket’s short-sighted Ashes obsession is wrong, outdated and hurting the team





With their financial and demographic resources, Englands Test ambitions should not be limited to one series alone. Instead, they should be in their place in the world game. Each two-year cycle should be judged by how England are doing compared to the rest of the world – that is, whether England reach every edition of the World Test Championship final. The parochial focus on the Ashes is akin to Manchester United or City judging each season solely by their matches against each other, not where they finish in the league. The history of English sport has been slow to embrace what matters to the rest of the world. Such insularity led to the English football team refusing to participate in the early editions of the World Cup and the cricket team long treating the ODI World Cup as a peripheral concern. Now England are at risk of making the same mistake again. While their focus remains entirely on the fate of the Ashes urn, rivals have a more global view. For their final home summer, New Zealand identified they needed to win all four Tests to reach the Word Test Championship final, prompting Kane Williamson to make a more aggressive statement than usual against Pakistan – giving New Zealand just enough time to eliminate Pakistan and ultimately qualify. Unsatisfied by their famous win in Australia, India recognized they had to beat England in three Tests – not just win the series – to qualify for the final. Even Australia is recalibrating their targets. Head coach Justin Langer was furious that a slow overload cost Australia their place in the final; skipper Tim Paine said he felt dirty and didn’t want to watch the final without Australia playing. If England made the Test Championship their priority, the Ashes would remain an essential part of their way to the final, always retaining their deeper resonance. But rebalancing the goals of the test team would lead to a cultural shift where each test, against each opponent, was considered crucial in its own right, not just because of its implications for another series. If England’s main barometer of success is how they fare against the third best Test team in the world, how can they ever number one? And so, rather than the pinnacle of ambition, England Ashes’ preoccupation may reflect a lack of it. Because as hard as it is to get the urn back, it’s much easier to focus on winning a bilateral test series every two years than on the unwavering excellence it takes to become the world’s number one .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/cricket/2021/08/03/english-crickets-myopic-ashes-obsession-wrong-outdated-damages/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos