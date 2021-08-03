Table tennis gold medalist Mizutani stands up to online abuse

On Saturday, the paddler posted a video to Twitter of lengthy, abusive direct messages sent to him from an anonymous account.

“I will be contacting all parties involved to take the necessary measures,” Mizutani wrote, adding that he has saved screenshots of the malicious messages so that he can take action.

Twitter guidelines state that it will not tolerate content calling for harm to an individual or group of people, and an account may be asked to remove the content or be permanently suspended upon review if it is found to be primarily abusive. The company did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

The Japan Olympic Committee has set up a special team to patrol the social media accounts of athletes competing in the Tokyo Games to report malicious online messages to authorities, local media reported in June. The commission did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

Japan’s Metropolitan Police Department will take appropriate action if athletes file a report, a spokesman said.

“If I leave all the online abuse I receive as it is, the target will be shifted to other athletes, so I feel like I have to deal with it properly now,” said Mizutani.

“I am one of the elders and I have experience, so I want to be at the head of the line to ban online defamation,” he added.