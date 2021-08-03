Carolina Panthers WR Keith Kirkwood went on a stretcher after a blow by JT Ibe, who was later lifted





SPARTANBURG, SC — Reserve safety JT Ibe was lifted by the Carolina Panthers shortly after he delivered an illegal blow to the head of Keith Kirkwood, which sent the wide receiver to the hospital in an ambulance, the first in pads, during Tuesday’s practice. of the team. Kirkwood was later released from the hospital and was again under the care of team doctors. He has been diagnosed with a concussion. Coach Matt Rhule called Ibe’s goal, which led the South Carolina rookie to Kirkwood’s helmet with the shoulder and helmet, “completely unacceptable” and “not what we will do.” “I don’t want anyone to get hurt,” said Rhule. “I just recognize how much work guys have put in, how important this time is to them. As a man, as a person, I don’t like seeing someone lying there in pain.” Panthers safety JT Ibe was waived Tuesday after an illegal hit to teammate Keith Kirkwood, whom coach Matt Rhule called “completely unacceptable”. AP Photo/Nell Redmond Kirkwood, a fourth-year NFL player who also coached Rhule at Temple, had gone up in the air trying to catch a pass from reserve quarterback PJ Walker when Ibe delivered the blow. Kirkwood immediately went to the floor and lay flat. An eerie silence fell as trainers rushed to stabilize the player on a plank. Players and coaches gathered around and knelt. Silence flooded the practice fields of Wofford College. The silence was broken momentarily as the players softly applauded as Kirkwood was taken away.

1 Related Rhule then rallied the team and kicked Ibe out of practice after talking about the hit with several other players. “I was so in the moment, I didn’t even realize it,” Ibe told The Charlotte Observer after he was waived. “I just saw the ball and he and I wanted to interrupt it. I wasn’t the one aiming for his head. It was just me trying to knock the ball out.” Ibe added that he is “not a dirty player” and said he feels bad about the goal. The training was resumed after a 12-minute break. Kirkwood missed most of last season with a shoulder injury and saw his career plagued by injuries. “We were out there praying for him,” quarterback Sam Darnold said after practice. “We have to take better care of each other there. “We will all continue to compete, but of course you have to play it safe and keep each other afloat.”

