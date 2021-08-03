Cricket Australia Calls Up Octagon for North American Media Rights





With a burgeoning interest in the sport around the world, Cricket Australia has turned to Octagon to support its fans in North America. Cricket Australia engaged the international sports marketing and consulting firm to advise on North American media rights. In addition to the packaging and bargaining rights for the US, Canadian and Caribbean markets, which expired at the end of the 2021 home season, the Octagons Global Media Rights Consulting division will also provide the Australian cricket board with research and analysis. We are excited to partner with Octagon to showcase our world-class competitions and athletes on an even greater global stage, said Nikki Linney, Head of Media Rights at Cricket Australia. As a leader in international sports media consulting, we looked forward to Octagon helping us connect with new fans of our national men’s and women’s teams in new markets and grow the game of cricket around the world. Founded in 1983 as Advantage International and later renamed, Octagon is part of the Interpublic Group as one of the largest sports agencies in the world, with more than 1,000 employees from 50 offices in 22 countries around the world. Octagon had a $2.4 billion contract on its books last year, according to Forbes figures, including the NBA’s record five-year deal of $228 million for Giannis Antetokounmpo. With a global audience of nearly 3 billion people a year through current international media partners, cricket remains one of the most popular sports in the world, said Daniel Cohen, head of Octagon’s Global Media Rights Consulting, noting growing demand. for elite cricket content in North America. We are delighted to partner with Cricket Australia, with its long history of innovation and the celebrated Australian cricket brand. According to Octagon, cricket is one of the fastest growing sports in the United States, with nearly 20 million fans and more than 200,000 players nationwide. While the sport has a rich history in parts of the Caribbean, cricket is less well established in Canada and the US, despite the two countries competing in the first-ever international Test match in New York in 1844 in front of 20,000 spectators. Meanwhile, Cricket Australia will also partner with Microsoft and tech consultancy HCL, its official digital technology partner, to host a global cricket-themed hackathon in the coming months, with final submissions due by September 2. The event, called HCL CA TechJam 2021, is looking for technology-led solutions in player performance, fan engagement and community engagement, with $40,000 in prizes up for grabs. Cricket Australia in May confirmed the full-time appointment of interim CEO and former PwC assistant director Nick Hockley with Hockley to a number of former consultants who make up CA’s governing and executive teams. CFO Samantha Douglas started at EY in Melbourne, while Mike Osborne, General Manager for Technology, was the former global director for technology at Deloitte. KPMG’s Tasmania chairman Paul Green also serves on the board of directors.

