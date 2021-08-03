Quenton Nelson is the loss of the greater Colts





The Colts have lost their quarterback and offensive guard in recent days, and it’s the former Notre Dame football star who is the biggest loss. During his time on the Notre Dame football program, attacking guard Quenton Nelson became one of the best players in all of college football. Nelson was a surefire pick in the first round, in fact, being picked early in the first round, when the Indianapolis Colts came to call the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 NFL drawing. Since his selection, Nelson has become an absolute star for the Colts, a team that has been bitten by the injury bug in recent days. First, starting quarterback Carson Wentz went down with a foot injury and decided to have surgery a few days later. On Monday, Nelson met the same fate, who could not finish the training and had to leave the field under the guidance of trainers. A perennial All-Pro, Nelson is the only player in this Colts bout they can’t afford to lose time, but as is the case with Wentz, he is expected to be out for anywhere from five to 12 weeks. There is a chance from the outside that he will be back for Week 1, but as it stands, Nelson could miss the first game of his entire career. Notre Dame football star on her way to a Hall of Fame career In his first three seasons in the NFL, Nelson has established himself not only as one of the best offensive linemen in the league, but also as one of the best players overall. His peers continue to place him in the top 100 players every season, and rightly so, as he already has three All-Pro nods in his first three seasons. Outside of a nice run in Philadelphia, Wentz has yet to prove he’s a legitimate franchise quarterback, and he could easily be replaced by Marcus Mariota, Nick Foles or even backup Jacob Eason. In Nelson’s terms there is no comparable replacement, and with the way the Colts like to play the ball, this is the bigger loss to the franchise. For now, the Colts will have to make do with the loss of both players, two of whom were supposed to help this team not only get back to the playoffs, but also win a game. The AFC South has a real rival to the Colts in the Tennessee Titans, and the hope for Indy is that they can get both men back soon, especially Nelson.

