Terrier Twelve – #2: Women’s tennis triumphs at PL Championship





GoTerriers.com returns for a 13th year and once again counts the 12 best performances of Boston University teams and student athletes from the previous year. Check back every Tuesday and Friday as we reveal this year’s Terrier Twelve. This year’s runner-up in the Terrier 12 is women’s tennis claiming its fifth overall title in the Patriot League since 2014, putting up a fierce battle at the NCAA’s regional host LSU. The Terriers went 7-1 in a shortened regular season with four 7-0 sweeps and a 3-0 conference mark to take the top spot for the Patriot League tournament. After taking a couple of 4-0 wins against Lafayette and Bucknell, BU triumphed over tournament host Navy, 4-3, with senior co-captain Lily Burchell getting the last point in a hostile environment. freshman Kaitlin Tano was named Tournament MVP after winning 36 of the 44 games played to No. 2 singles and posting a pair of 6-0 sweeps to No. 3 doubles. She carried the momentum of her strong game to the NCAAs when she and junior doubles partnered Shelly Yaloz made program history by winning the BU’s first ever doubles match with a 6-1 victory over Safiya Carrington and Maggie Cubitt of the No. 12 LSU. LSU stopped Burchell and senior Emily Kim in the top game, 6-4, to earn the double point and endure a gritty Terrier effort in singles as more program history was made. Both Tan and sophomore Erica Di Battista became the first-ever duo to win a set in NCAA singles play. Tan fought Carrington to a 6-3, 1-6, 1-1 stalemate and Di Battista held a 6-4, 1-4 lead against No. 60 Paris Corley when her game was halted when the Tigers took the necessary three singles-hits. claimed points. After the season, head coach Lesley Sheehan was named PL Coach of the Year for the fifth time after leading the Terriers to their 18th NCAA appearance. Tan was named BU’s second consecutive PL Rookie of the Year after Yaloz was recognized in 2019 Victoria Carlsten joined Tan in taking All-PL First Team honors, while Di Battista claimed the second team honors. BU was equally successful in the classroom, receiving the ITA All-Academic Team award with a cumulative GPA of 3.66 for the 2020-21 academic year. The Terriers had placed 10 players on the PL Academic Honor Roll for recording a 3.20+ GPA, and Kim was named the PL Scholar-Athlete of the Year. 2020-21 Terrier Twelve Terrier Twelve – #12: Swimming and Diving Programs After Unbeaten Seasons

Terrier Twelve – #11: Men’s rowing wins bronze at IRAs

Terrier Twelve – #10: Golf Finishes Second at Patriot League Championship

Terrier Twelve – #9: Historic Women’s Basketball Season

Terrier Twelve – #8: Men’s Ice Hockey Qualifies For NCAA Tournament

Terrier Twelve – #7: Lightweight Rowing Wins Gold and Silver at IRAs

Terrier Twelve – #6: Social Justice and Inclusion

Terrier Twelve – #5: Field Hockey Completes Unbeaten Regular Season

Terrier Twelve – #4: Remarkable Terriers Together and Day Success

Terrier Twelve – #3: Cross-country teams shine at PL Championship

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goterriers.com/news/2021/8/3/terrier-twelve-2-womens-tennis-triumphs-at-pl-championship.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos