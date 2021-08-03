Dons appoints new hockey coach





Some schools search far and wide for new coaches while trying to find the best one for their program. Notre Dame College Prep (NDCP) in Niles didn’t have to look far to find its new ice hockey head coach. In late June, the Dons announced they had hired Matt Leitzke as the new man in charge of the Notre Dame College Prep hockey program. Growing up in Mount Prospect, Leitzke played for the Northern Express club team and PREP. He graduated from Prospect High School in 2008 and graduated from the University of Iowa in 2012, where he developed a passion for data analytics. He currently works as a consumer insights analyst within tech marketing. We are proud to welcome Matt Leitzke to the NDCP hockey family, said Shay Boyle, president of Notre Dame. Matt has great coaching experience, a tireless work ethic and a passion to coach and guide the Dons of Notre Dame. Mike Miscevich, chairman of the ND hockey board, said he was looking forward to seeing Coach Leitzke take the ND hockey program to the next level and a new era of ND hockey taking shape in the coming years. The upcoming 2021-22 season will be Leitzke’s seventh season as coach of Illinois varsity high school hockey and his second at Notre Dame. He replaced Blake Sorenson as the program’s head coach. “It’s great to have Matt Leitzke on board with ND hockey,” said Notre Dame athletic director Michael Hennessey. His expertise, energy and familiarity with the program, players and parents will be a huge asset in getting things moving and accelerating the progress of ND Hockey. Leitzke was previously an assistant coach at Loyola Gold (2017-2019), where he won more than 130 games with the club both seasons, the IL State Championship (2017-18) and the Scholastic Hockey League Cup. Leitzke has also served as an assistant coach for Barrington and York programs over the years. As someone passionate about Illinois high school hockey, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to re-establish Notre Dame College Prep as a premier hockey program within the Chicago Catholic Hockey League as well as in the state and region, Leitzke said. It was an honor to be inducted into the NDCP community and hockey program as part of Coach Blake Sorensen’s varsity staff last season and I look forward to building on what we started working on last season. Leitzke also has experience coaching youth hockey at all levels with the Iowa City Blizzard, Colorado Springs Jr. programs. Tigers, Winnetka Warriors and Chicago Jets. Leitzke also served within the USA Hockey and United States Hockey League (USHL) hockey operations and the USHL’s executive committee. Support local news by subscribing to the Journal & Topics in print or online.

