Houston is a hotbed for many of the summer Olympic sports – Houston Public Media

With the Summer Olympics in full swing right now in Tokyo, you might be watching some of these matches and wondering if I can do that? Or at least a much less competitive version of it?

The answer is, of course, yes. And many Houstonians participate in many of the sports mentioned in the Summer Games.

During the Olympics, Houston Matters brings you stories of how Houstonians enjoy — and even compete at the highest levels — sports in Tokyo, from table tennis until archery, until skateboarding and sport climbing, until screens.

Don’t call it ping pong: table tennis is a serious sport

Table tennis is an Olympic sport that is extremely popular in some parts of the world. But here in the United States, it’s often enjoyed in a more casual, less competitive way—and often under the entirely different name of ping pong.

For more information, Craig Cohen, host of Houston Matters, recently visited the Houston International Table Tennis Academy, a large training facility that is easy to miss, tucked away next to a pizza parlor in a strip mall near Katy.

Archery – an old tradition that lives in Houston

Competitive archery at the Olympics had come and gone at various points during the 20th century. But this ancient tradition is certainly alive and well, both at the Tokyo Games and at Archery in West Houston, a large store just off I-10 in the Memorial area.

Houston Matters producer Joshua Zinn visited the store where both children and adults learn the sport Archery Lessons in Houston, which operates from the center.

There he met certified instructor James Loesch and his student Meg Basu, a former competitive bobsleigher who picked up archery during the pandemic.

Houston Skateboarders Wonder If Olympic Acceptance Cost Will Come

Although skateboarding has been around for decades and competitions are nothing new, it is new for the Olympics, with medals being awarded for the first time in Tokyo.

Some wonder if the sport’s growing global acceptance is at the expense of its roots in rebellion and self-expression. Producer Troy Schulze visited a local skate park to find out what skaters in the Houston area think.

And you can root for Houston’s own Jordan Santana next week in the women’s park skating competition.

Sisters show how Houston became a hotbed for fencing

Fencing has been a part of every modern Olympics since 1896. But only in recent years has Houston become somewhat of a national hotbed for it.

Much of this is due to Houston’s Alliance Fencing Academy, which has become one of the best places in the country to train for the sport. And that’s largely thanks to the founder, Andrey Gevac, who is the coach of the US Olympic and National teams.

Among the academy’s alumni are medalists at all different levels of competition. And two who have reached the highest level are sisters Courtney and Kelley Hurley. Both participated in Tokyo last week. It was Kelley’s fourth Olympics. And for Courtney, it was her third.

Originally from San Antonio, they have lived and trained in Houston for the past few years with Coach Geva. They compete in pe (pronounced “EH-pay”), the only version of fencing in the Olympics where the whole body is an eligible target. Together they were part of the only US women’s pe team to win an Olympic medal in the sport, taking bronze in London in 2012.

For them, the love for the sport runs deep. Both their mother and father were fencers. That’s how they met.

So, as they tell the Houston Matters producer Michael Hagerty, it was only natural that they started what became the family sport.

Houston climbers enjoy sports addition to Olympics (coming on August 5)