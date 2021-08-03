The Hundred: David Willey stars as Northern Superchargers destroy London Spirit | Cricket News

David Willey produced a sensational all round display to inspire Northern Superchargers to a crushing 63 run win over London Spirit at Lord’s, leaving Eoin Morgan’s side, still looking for their first hundred win…

STORY OF THE MATCH

After losing the toss, London Spirit got off to a positive start by clearing both openers in quick succession – Chris Lynn (14) was knocked off from Mohammad Nabi, before Blake Cullen tied Adam Lyth (4) with a beautiful pitch.

Harry Brook (28 of 24) continued his sparkling form with the bat, but Superchargers were indebted to their skipper Willey, who set the highest individual score in the men’s tournament to date, beating an unbeaten 81 from just 45 deliveries.

Mason Crane, 1-19 from 20 balls, was the perfect opportunity to attack Spirit, but Willey dealt some serious damage in the closing stages by sending a beleaguered Mohammad Amir away for straight sixes while Superchargers finished at 155-3.

The Spirit’s woes were compounded when Willey struck with the ball immediately – the left armer opened up with a stunning ten-ball spell, good for openers Adam Rossington and Josh Inglis.

Luis Reece (24 out of 24) gave the hosts a temporary reprieve by hammering Adil Rashid two sixes, but the Spirit continued to lose wickets at regular intervals, their hopes dashed when Morgan (27 out of 22) was sacked by his England team-mate Rashid.

Rashid finished 2-24 of his 20, while Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2-6 out of 20) posted the most economic figures in this year’s tournament to complete a resounding 63-run success for the Superchargers as the innings progressed. of Spirit sadly struck out.

MATCH HERO

David Willey delivered an almost flawless performance to inspire Superchargers to a second consecutive win, catapulting them from 7th to 3rd in the standings.

The southpaw is primarily seen for his bowling on the international stage, but he confirmed his bat ancestry at Lord’s, unleashing a barrage of big hits to help his squad hit a formidable total.

He also set the tone in the bowling department, and his two early wickets – his first of the competition this year – all but snuffed out Spirit’s diminutive hopes.

SHOT OF THE DAY

Brook has lit up the competition for the Superchargers this year, and the 22-year-old demonstrated his prodigious talent with another flamboyant innings in the Home of Cricket.

After inspiring his side to victory over the Oval Invincibles on Saturday, he made 28 of 24 deliveries against the Ghost, smashing Mason Crane into the Lord’s Pavilion with an extraordinary six on the ground; measures 94 meters.

WHAT THEY SAID

David Willey, captain of Northern Superchargers: “[The captaincy] happened to Faf . under unfortunate circumstances [du Plessis] not available at the moment. It’s a big responsibility to have, I have a great group of guys and I really enjoy The Hundred, and it was nice to contribute to a win tonight.

“The first few games we made some small mistakes at key moments that cost us. We started to get well and hopefully we can build some momentum towards the back of the league.

“My goal at the start of the year was to stay fit so a few gigs along the way are good. I absolutely love my cricket; it’s been a great atmosphere here tonight and The Hundred has been exceptional all along.”

Eoin Morgan, captain of the London Spirit: “We were completely outplayed. We weren’t at the races today and the Northern Superchargers took advantage of the momentum they had in this game.

“I thought David Willey had an excellent night. In the field they used slower balls as effectively as I’ve seen at Lord’s for a while. Their spinners really put us under pressure so take your hat off and say well played.

“The home support has been fantastic, so the motivation is there. I think the most important thing for us to move forward is to try to get something out of the tournament, now that we’re out, to try to build next year.”

WHAT’S NEXT?

We’re back in Edgbaston for a fascinating double-header on Wednesday, and there’s something to give in the women’s 3:30 p.m. duel, such as Birmingham Phoenix and Oval Invincibles to collide.

In the men’s competition, the Invincibles moved up to third place with the win on Monday, but Birmingham Phoenix could skip Sam Billings’ side and jointly top the standings if they triumph on home soil.

