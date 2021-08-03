Hilltopper football coaches, players preview autumn camp on Media Day 2021

Videos: HC Helton | OC Kittley, OT Brooks, QB Zappe | DC Crum, DE’s Jones and Malone

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. WKU Football hosted the 2021 Media Day on Tuesday morning, leading up to the team starting fall camp on Wednesday. Head coach third year Tyson Helton started with big news.

“I think we are now in a position where… Bailey Zappe will be the quarterback,” Helton said. “He was here with us in the spring and through the summer. He’s been here long enough and our staff has been able to make assessments. I think it’s better that we go into this season with that man in his place, he knows he’s the man. I think we can go ahead and say he will be the starter and move on.”

Just after Christmas, Zappe announced his transfer from Houston Baptist, where he threw for 10,004 yards in four seasons for the Huskies. In the four games of HBU’s fall 2020 schedule, Zappe completed 141 of 215 passes (65.6%) for 1,833 yards, with 15 touchdowns and just one interception. At 458.3 yards per game, Zappe’s average led all of college football and was 101.3 yards above UCF’s leading FBS passer Dillon Gabriel, who averaged 357 yards per game in 2020.

Zappe, along with offensive tackle Mason Brooks and offensive coordinator Zach Kittley , followed Helton on stage. And the first question addressed to the quarterback was to gauge his reaction to the breaking news.

“I think I found out at the same time that you guys just did that,” Zappe said with a grin. “They kind of kept it a secret. We had a great spring and a great summer and of course I worked towards becoming the starter. I am grateful that Coach Helton gave me the starting spot and I am very excited to [Fall Camp] started.”

Under Kittley’s tutelage, the Hilltoppers are poised to launch a more up-tempo attack. Still, the details he wants his players to focus on most in the coming weeks are during training sessions.

“The two things I look forward to at this fall camp are trying to limit the self-inflicted wounds and then just play competition every day and bring everything you’ve got,” Kittley said. “Turnover, dropped balls, penalties, those are things that can always hurt you on a ride, no doubt… Then I feel like we’re in a lot of different positions very deep, so it’s about making sure we can creating that competition every day.”

On the other side of the ball, Defensive Coordinator Maurice Crum took the stage with returning defensive goals Juwuan Jones and DeAngelo Malone . During the Spring Game, the defense made four interceptions, including two pick sixes, but Crum said the group’s focus didn’t change into the summer.

“It was [still] about us constantly competing. I think it’s in our DNA to do that and be ready to attack, that’s what they want,” he explained. “That’s why they put in the time, that’s why they study, that’s why they get early awake to take care of their bodies, that’s why they put on the weight to get back. We have a culture where the guys thrive and just love football.”

Malone and Jones have been mainstays on either side of the defense for the past three or four seasons. Now a fifth-year senior with an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Malone chose to return to The Hill with specific goals in mind.

“I want to prove that I am able to play the run, rush the passer, stop the run… I just try to do everything in a professional way and be the best player I can be. I do, I just do it for my team,” said the Atlanta, Georgia native. “The off-season was a drag. I knew I wanted to be at a weight that I can be on constantly. I’m at 238-240 and I feel very comfortable coming in and playing at that weight.”

Jones has played in 38 consecutive games dating back to his 2018 freshman year in red shirt, including 28 straight starts. He commented on what this upcoming season will mean for him.

“I watch it game by game, I’ve been that way. That’s been my mindset since I was in high school,” said the Sugar Hill, Georgia native. “You just enjoy the moment. You only get four to five years to play college football, so you just have to enjoy every game. Now that it’s more of a normal year without COVID [restrictions], this will be more of a normal football atmosphere with fans shouting and cheering.”

One of the bigger topics of discussion has been the WKU’s non-conference schedule, which includes major Army road games (September 11) and Michigan State (October 2), as well as a home game against Indiana (September 25), in which the Hoosiers can be ranked as high as the top 10.

“[It’s] certainly challenging, but we love those games. We embrace those games,” Helton said. “You’re going to win those games and suddenly you’re part of the national conversation. That’s really what we’re trying to shoot here, let’s go make some good things happen and be part of that national conversation.”

Still, the head coach reminded everyone that it all starts with a tough season opener vs. UT Martin (September 2): “We’re going to take it game by game. We’re excited about UT Martin, that’s a great game for us to open on a Thursday night, it’s going to be a great atmosphere.”

When asked which game he is most looking forward to, Brooks also gave his two cents.

“Honestly, I’m excited about every game. UT Martin, for starters, because I just want to see what we can do with Coach Kittley’s offense and this defense,” he said. “On the podium, I mean, you have to watch Indiana at home. I feel like this is a great opportunity for us to really show the home crowd and the people of Bowling Green what we can do.

Brooks added: “This is going to be my fourth year, and I’ve seen some lows and some highs. I’m really excited to just go out and get dressed and I feel like we really have a chance to do that.” But the short answer is that I’m excited about every game because this is an exciting team.”

The Hilltoppers will be holding Fall Camp drills for the next four weeks, leading to the kickoff against the Skyhawks on Thursday, September 2 at 7 p.m. CT at Houchens-Smith Stadium.