Basketball players protest tennis in Central Falls





CENTRAL TRAPS When city and state officials gathered in a small park on High Street on Tuesday to celebrate the planned tennis courts, more than a dozen people protested the move of a basketball court there. “The community doesn’t want this,” shouted Eric Bowers, who described himself as a Central Falls High School graduate who shoots hoops there several times a week. He said more than 40 people gather there at noon on Sundays and they regularly replace the nets at their own expense. “There was a tennis court here for 20 years,” said James Fernandez, a community activist. “No one has ever used it.” “This will not be used,” Bowers agrees. Fernandez suggested another location for the tennis courts: Pierce Park, about half a mile down the High Street, across from Macomber Stadium, next to the Wyatt Detention Center. Mayor Maria Rivera said she was surprised by the opposition after no one spoke out against the plan, promoted by her predecessor, Mayor James Diossa, and approved by city council in 2019. The two tennis courts on the site will be built with $130,000 in grants from the state and the US Tennis Association, which noted that the city currently has no tennis courts. Rivera said about 60 children are involved in youth tennis programs sponsored by city schools, Progreso Latino and other organizations. One of those children, Claudia Mejia, spoke as part of the program even as protesters harassed her. “Tennis is not only fun, but it also keeps kids healthy and energized,” she said during her comments, before adding in an interview: “There are a lot of kids who love tennis, but they don’t have a tennis court.” Claudia said she has been playing tennis through Progreso Latino for about three years. Doug Chapman, president of the Rhode Island chapter of the USTA, said tennis lessons in Central Falls are more than a decade old, but the program had to use portable nets set up in parking lots. “They’ve been doing it without a court for years,” Chapman said. Rivera and others pointed out that the city has other basketball courts, but that the two tennis courts to be built on the High Street property would be the only tennis facilities. The mayor went one step further: She promised to build a new basketball court on the Pierce Park site that Fernandez proposed for tennis. Rivera said she would cut a ribbon there in a year or a year and a half. The current basketball court, dedicated in 2005 to the memory of Leo Labossiere, will remain open until the fall.

