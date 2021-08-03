Arrowhead Youth Hockey May Have No Ice To Play On | Sport

CITY OF MERTON After years of playing at the Mullet Ice Center, Arrowhead Youth Hockey may not have access to the ice they need for the upcoming season.

This went well for years, says Arrowhead Youth Hockey Association board member Marcus Novy to The Freeman. At one point, the school district handed over the ice rink operations to the HGM Ice LLC, and this organization, which has ties to the Mullet family, refuses to rent ice to (us). AYHA serves 6-14 year olds in the area before starting their high school hockey career.

Novy said HGM’s move comes after AYHA rejected a proposed plan to revamp the bylaws of this youth program and essentially change its operational structure. According to AYHA documents, some of the proposed changes include a board reorganization and bylaw amendment, a $5,000 endowment fund each per head coach for certain levels, and ensuring that C teams have lower fees than A and B teams, as well as less ice age and potentially home teams with minimal to no outdoor play.

Novy said there was openness to pay coaches $5,000, but the other points were concerning.

It had some glaring gaps for our C players and our girls hockey players, about 40% of our schedule, he said. We are committed to our full membership, so we said no. They were unwilling to negotiate or bend over any issue… What would happen (is) the girls hockey and our C players (would have) had an outdated service level. To me it’s an integrity issue(s) it’s hugely inappropriate.

The proposed restructuring would also have created a new five-member board of directors with three seats on that board, appointed by HGM Ice and just two by AYHA, giving the latter a built-in majority.

Following AYHA’s denial of the proposed changes, dubbed Project Champions, they said they had received a legal notice from the firm of Foley & Lardner stating that they would not have an ice age at the Mullet Ice Center for the upcoming season.

Arrowhead School District Superintendent Laura Myrah said the administration and the Board of Education are aware of the dispute.

HGM Ice, LLC conducts all programming in the HG Mullett Ice Center building on the Arrowheads campus, she said. To date, our school board has not been made aware of this situation from the perspective of both parties, nor has it had the opportunity to review the contract language to determine whether our school district should be involved… Further, I have no further information to be provided to members of the media and the public at this time.

An Arrowhead Buildings and Grounds Committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 a.m. in the district office boardroom. Ice rental updates are on the agenda. The ice is very limited in Milwaukee and we have no place to play, Novy said. The ice rinks we have reached to do? have no additional ice availability. There are very limited options… We have 170 children, their season is in danger.

The Freeman received no response Monday from Arrowhead High School Varsity Hockey Coach Carl Valimont or attorney for HGM Ices.

The AYHA board is currently working closely with WAHA (Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association), Arrowhead High School and legal counsel, AYHA said in a letter to members. We expect these discussions and the overview of next steps to take between 7 and 10 days. The board will schedule a town hall to discuss next steps with membership after completing our discussions with Arrowhead High School. During this meeting, we will review the timeline of events and updates since this communication and take input and questions from members.