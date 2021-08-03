To Cubs Tom Ricketts: Tanks for empty platitudes, but this rebuild is far from certain

Refueling and rebuilding have worked on both sides of the city in Chicago, as it has to varying degrees in Houston, Atlanta, currently San Diego and elsewhere in the major leagues.

Perhaps the right business strategy is even in a market as large as this and even in an organization like the Cubs, which have reportedly quadrupled in value over more than a decade of Ricketts ownership.

We can argue that another time. In fact, I’m sure we will.

Meanwhile, we should all agree that the Cubs are stretching the truth as they try to characterize their current state as a remodel while remaining competitive rather than rebuilding. The lineup saw post-Anthony Rizzo, Javy Baez and Kris Bryant is a hollow shell. The pitching staff is more like a dried shell. Wait, is there a difference?

It’s 2014 again, only with the prospects in the pipeline, especially those who got into deadline trades last week for the Cubs’ three hottest players, younger and less rowdy than when Baez, Bryant, Kyle Schwarber and others came close.

And while we’re on the subject of hollow rhetoric, we really shouldn’t let chairman Tom Ricketts pass by after some language he used in a letter to subscribers this week.

Referring to Cubs prospects being traded in for veterans since the 2016 World Series, he wrote: We don’t regret doing everything we can to keep this championship window open for as long as possible.

Everything we had? As long as possible? A way to boost the old Platitude-o-Meter.

Sadly, there was fluff in Ricketts’ pockets and dust in the family’s piggy bank, how incredibly tragic (emphasis on the incredible). Otherwise Yu Darvish would still be here. The departure of Bryant, a 29-year-old former MVP who can be popped most anywhere on the field, wouldn’t have dragged on for years as one of the saddest foregone conclusion Chicago sports have seen.

Regarding the Cubs’ previous rebuild, Ricketts also wrote: You believed in our plan to win and trusted that we would keep our promise to play championship baseball at the largest ballpark in America. We did, and I assure you, we will do it again soon.

So he now guarantees championships? Here on planet Earth, the proverbial five-year rebuild of baseball comes with no real guarantees. Ask former Phillies CEO Matt Klentak to name just one. His reconstruction did not last. Sometimes you sign Jon Lester to legitimize your efforts and take you over the top. Other times you draw Jake Arrieta. Guess which one the Phillies did.

The Phillies have taken off from Klentak and are still trying to win, but it’s a .500 team. What is the best scenario for them? Reach the Postseason as the Worst Team in the Playoff Field? Oh, how nice.

Imagine if, in four or five years’ time, the Cubs are there, after trying again without Theo Epstein, without Joe Maddon, with all new player pieces. I can think of at least 108 reasons why it could go this way or worse. Ownership and management will be on fire like never before if this rebuilding stalls, let alone if it fails.

Ricketts painted a photo for season ticket holders that looks identical to one they’ve seen before, and wrote: Long-awaited calls. Wrigley Field debuts. Immediate impact in the big class. It’s all part of what makes our game so special. Were grateful for the opportunity to share in that joy again and to travel together.

That certainly takes a lot for granted. Maybe it will work out as he says. Maybe it won’t. As an old boss of mine used to say, cross that bridge when it collapses.

JUST SAYIN

Tuesday was the 42th anniversary of Tony LaRussas debut as a White Sox manager. That first game was so long ago that the scent of Disco Demolition Night had hung in the air of Comiskey Park three weeks earlier. ESPN was weeks away from launch. Somewhere in the distance called a 2 year old David Ross scrambled around.

That is all to say: anyone who makes fun of La Russa over the weekend for his sprint from the dugout after Jose Abreuc was hit in the head with a pitch that missed the run altogether. Of course the memes were funny. But to still have that juice after all these years? The third oldest manager ever at 76 years old?

That’s a gift.

Lonzo ball, DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso

This is good, folks. This is very good.

Unless the new-look Bulls don’t fit together at all, in which case I’ll say I told you.

Seriously, there’s nothing you don’t like about Bulls big cheese? Arturas Karnisovas adding game skill, shooting and defense to the mix in large doses. Minutes will have to be earned more than before. The team will be tougher and have more answers. Games will be, I can hardly believe it is bearable to watch.

But it’s hard to see where the second round picks Come on Dosunmu fits the picture. Illinois fans barked last season that he was the best player in the country, even though he wasn’t. They barked that he should be in fake lotteries, even though it turned out he wasn’t around. Now they bark that he’s a first-round talent, the stem of the draft, but he’s swimming upstream with all this perimeter talent around him.

However, Dosunmus’ work ethic is truly exceptional and he has made massive improvements to his body and game in Illinois in three years. Hell eventually finds a role, in his hometown or not.

Messing with rules?

Ball, Chris Paul, Kyle Lowry and others all jumped into new teams about 10 seconds after the free agency opened Monday.

Which manipulation rules?

It’s a wild west NBA. At least Karnisovas has a horse and a gun, unlike his predecessors.

The Cowboys Are Doing HBO’s Hard Knocks Again?

Surely that will go well for all involved.