ODU Football opens training with five new transfers, including three From Power 5 schools

The Old Dominion University football team opens summer camp on Thursday with five recent transfers that will provide an inexperienced team with the needed infusion of seasoned players. Three out of five players are from Power 5 schools.

The latest newcomers: Ali Jennings III , a 6-foot-2, 200-pound sophomore wide receiver from West Virginia; Belt Volmer , a 6-5, 313-pound redshirt junior offensive lineman from Virginia; Zack Kuntz , a 6-8, 245-pound redshirt sophomore tight end from Penn State; Roger Cray , a 5-9, 175-pound senior cornerback from Western Kentucky; and Devin Brandt-Epps , a 6-3, 283-pound freshman defensive tackle from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Junior College.

Combined with five Football Bowl Subdivision players who previously transitioned to ODU and practiced this spring, the Monarchs will have nine transfers playing at other FBS schools in 2020, including six from Power 5 schools.

The Monarchs did not play last season due to the COVID pandemic.

The five previous FBS transfers: Trey Blount , a 6-2, 211-pound-wide receiver from Georgia; Deeve Harris , a 6-2, 235-pound Minnesota defensive end; tyrant hunt , a 6-7, 313-pound offensive lineman from Maryland; DJ Mack Jr. , a 226-pound 6-3 quarterback from Central Florida; and Robert Kennedy III , a 5-10, 183-pound safety from East Carolina.

Mack, a Norview High School graduate, enters a triple competition to begin with Hayden Wolff and Stone Smartt .

Trainer Ricky Rahne said he likes that nine out of ten players will be eligible for at least another two years.

While Rahne is not a big believer in the transfer portal, saying the Monarchs will continue to recruit mostly high school students, he added that “it would be remiss on us not to pay attention to the transfer portal.

“I think it’s important to be able to add players who have played in meaningful college football games in positions across the board.”

All 10 players will play, he said.

“We never promise anyone a runway,” he said. “But we don’t want to bring in guys here unless they can immediately improve our depth and play right away. They will all be competing for game time.”

A look at the five newcomers:

DEVIN BRANDT-EPPS played in eight games this spring at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Junior College. He was fifth on the team with 30 tackles. He led the team with 8.5 tackles for a loss and had one sack. The spring season did not count for his suitability. Born in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Brandt-Epps was a two-way starter at Hilldale High School, playing on both the offensive and defensive lines. He led Hilldale with 39 tackles, including 26 solo tackles, as a senior. He also had three sacks and an interception. As a senior in high school, he was cited for participating in the Indian Capital Technology Center in Muskogee, Oklahoma, where he led a group that finished second in a state entrepreneurial competition.

Rahne on Brandt-Epps: “Devin gives us some depth in the defensive line where you can never have too many talented players. It’s a position where you have to have depth so people can come in fresh and play well. While we’re excited about our guys Every time you get the chance to add a talented player, take it.”

ROGER CRAY was a three-year starter at cornerback for WKU, one of ODU’s Conference USA rivals, who had 24 tackles and nine pass-breakups as a senior. The Lake City, Florida native missed the first six games of his junior season, but finished the season with two interceptions, 10 tackles and three pass breakups. As a sophomore, he had 27 tackles, an interception and two pass breakups. He was the only freshman defensive player to play in all 12 games in 2017 and had 14 tackles and two breaks. He returned all four seasons, with his longest being a 28-yard return in his junior year. Cray was an Associated Press All-State selection as a senior at Columbia High School. Cray graduated from WKU.

Rahne on Cray: “This kid has played a lot of football for Western Kentucky and has been very successful in this conference. We were excited to add another good player to this position. We have a lot of talent there, but to recruit a man who played four seasons in our league, who has been to every stadium in the league, who knows what it takes to win in our league, I think that will help our program.”

ALI JENNINGS III played at Highland Springs High School just outside Richmond, where he was a consensus 3-star recruit who turned down offers from Michigan State, Georgia Tech and Illinois to play for WVU. As a freshman in 2019, he played in all 11 games and started in three. He had 19 receptions for 192 yards and a touchdown. He played eight games in 2020 and netted seven passes for 48 yards and a touchdown. Jennings was a first-team all-state player for coach Loren Johnson at Highland Springs in 2018, when he caught 40 passes for 874 yards and seven touchdowns. As a senior, the Springers were 15-0 and won the Group 5A state championship. As a junior, he attended Hermitage High, also just outside Richmond, and caught 47 passes for 709 yards and 13 touchdowns. Rivals gave him the 78 . of the natione best recipient as a high school senior. He was a consistent member of the Big 12 Commissioners Honor Roll.

Rahne on Jennings: “He is from the state of Virginia and we love recruiting children from our state. For those in-state guys who are leaving, we want to be a place where they can come back and be successful. Ali is very good at running routes and has great ball skills. He has a chance to make a big impact this season.”

ZACK KUNTZ was recruited in part to Penn State by Rahne, who was the offensive coordinator for the Nittany Lions before coming to ODU. Rahne and Offensive Coordinator Kirk Campbell , who also coached at Penn State, plans to throw extensively at their tight ends, and at 6-8 and 245 pounds, Kuntz will be an impressive target. He played in 21 games over three seasons at Penn State, mostly on special teams, and caught three passes for 26 yards. He was rated a consensus four-star recruit as a senior at Camp Hill High School in Pennsylvania and turned down Notre Dame and Stanford to sign with the Nittany Lions. He helped lead his high school to two state championships. He caught 40 catches for 1,060 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior at Camp Hill. He also wrote in basketball and track and field and won a state championship in the 110-meter hurdles in 2017. He was a member of the National Honor Society in high school.

Rahne about Kuntz:

“I have a long-term relationship with him recruiting him from high school. It’s exciting to add a player of his caliber who has his big size and great athletic skills. He has the ability to really take our tight finishing position.” Again, this pretty much indicates that we’re going to put tight ends in our offense and we expect them to play.”

VOLLMER BELT was born in Hamburg, Germany where, unlike most of his compatriots, he longed to play American football instead of European football, known in America as soccer. His father was an American soccer player in Germany. Vollmer played for the Hamburg Blue Devils, one of Europe’s most successful football clubs before enrolling as an exchange student at Philip Barbour High School in Philippi, West Virginia. Although he was an all-state pick, he got no scholarship offers. He chose to play another season at Taft School, a Connecticut boarding school and chose U.Va. above Louisville. He played in nine of Virginia’s 10 games in 2020, seeing action on guard and center, but mostly on special teams. He played as a red shirt freshman against Liberty in 2018, but did not play in 2019. He comes to ODU with a degree in Inter-American Studies. he and me tyrant hunt , the Maryland transfer, adds critical depth to an offensive line with good talent but few numbers.

Rahne on Vollmer: “We had to make sure we had enough depth in the attacking line and Gerrik adds depth to that. Gerrik has had a unique upbringing and experience, but has been playing American football for quite some time. I am curious what he will bring.” He’s a big, strong kid who adds to our depth in both center and defender.”

ODU will play its first home football game in nearly two years when the Monarchs host Hampton University on September 11. Season tickets are on sale and sideline seats can be purchased for $99 for all six home games.

ODU opens for the first time against a Power 5 opponent on Friday, September 3, when Rahne makes his head coaching debut in the ACC’s Wake Forest. That match is broadcast nationally by the ACC Network.