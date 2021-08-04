8 Mavericks included in USA Hockey Womens National Festival roster





MANKATO, Minnesota (KEYC) Eight members of the Minnesota State Mavericks women’s hockey program were invited by USA Hockey last week to attend the 2021 USA Hockey Womens National Festival. The 2021 USA Hockey Womens National Festival is scheduled for August 5-13 at the Super Rink in Blaine. MSU’s player representatives include freshman forward Jamie Nelson, junior goalkeeper Calla Frank, junior striker Kelsey King and senior defender Anna Wilgren. 84 players are invited to the 2021 USA Hockey Womens National Festival, which will take place August 5-13 at the Super Rink in Blaine, Minnesota. — USA hockey (@usahockey) July 30, 2021 In addition to these four players, four staffers from the Minnesota State womens hockey program will attend the festival, including head coach John Harrington, who will serve as camp coach, assistant coach Shari Dickerman, who becomes assistant coach for the U23 team, goalkeeper coach Alli Altman, who will serve as goalkeeper coach for the U18 team, and Hockey Operations Director Amanda Long, who will play a role in the video operations during the festival. The National Festival is an annual event that brings together the best female players in the US, from the U18 level to the national team. It will also serve as a pre-camp for the US Womens National Team, which departs Blaine on August 10 for Calgary, Alberta to compete in the 2021 IIHF Womens World Championship, which kicks off August 20. The US Womens National Team Festival is closed to the public until August 10. However, once the national team departs for the IIHF Womens World Championship, the scrimmages scheduled for August 11-13 will be open to the public. All scrimmages will take place on lane no. 5 on the Super Rink, with a U18 intrasquad scrimmage scheduled for 2pm on August 11. There will also be scrimmages between the U23 and U18 teams at 12:00 PM on August 12 and at 10:00 AM. am on August 13. Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

