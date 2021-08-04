Olympic Games 2021 – Today’s Event Schedule, Medal Tracker and What to Watch in Tokyo





What’s Happening at the Olympics? We’ve got you covered. Olympians still have time to secure a medal as the Tokyo Olympics draw to a close. Olympic Games Medal Tracker Top Olympic Events Boxing (men’s and women’s — Wednesday 1:00 a.m.): Medals are determined in Flyweight, Welterweight, Men’s Lightweight and Super Heavyweight. After the Olympic Games in Rio, a total of 295 sets of medals have been awarded in Olympic Boxing and it has been part of the Olympic program 28 times. For the first time since the London Games in 2012, the schedule has been updated, reducing the number of men’s events by two and increasing the number of women’s events by the same number. The American Oshae Jones will take on the Chinese Hong Gu in the semifinals on Wednesday. If Jones wins that fight, she has a chance to win a gold medal. Jones was the first female welterweight to represent USA Boxing at the Olympics and her brother, Otha, boxed at the 2018 Youth Olympics. Cycling-Track — (men and women– 2:30 am Wednesday): The track’s history goes back more than 120 years with its first appearance at the 1896 Games in Athens. The participation of professional cyclists has been allowed since the Atlanta 1996 Games and Keirin, a race that originated in Japan, was added as an event to the Sydney 2000 Games. Baan dominates the cycling program at an Olympics with 12 of the total 22 events. The gold medal that Team USA won at the 2020 World Championships was their fourth women’s team pursuit world championship title in the past five years. Olympic Games schedule of events (All times ET) 6:30 pm: Golf (women’s first round) 8-10:30 a.m.: Track and field (various events) 8-11:50 am: Wrestling (different weight classes) 8:00 pm: Skateboarding 8:00 pm: Volley-ball 8:00 pm: Beach Volleybal 8:00 pm: Water polo 8:30 in the evening: canoe/kayak 8:30 in the evening: Handball 9:00 am: Table tennis 9:00 am: Basketball — (Women’s Quarterfinals — China vs. Serbia) 9:30 pm: Field hockey 10:00 PM: wrestle 10:30 pm: Athletics (Women’s 400m Hurdles Final) — Medal Event 11:00 p.m.: Basketball 11:30 pm: Skateboarding (Women’s Park Final) — Medal Event Wednesday morning at the Olympics 00:00: Volley-ball 12:18 pm: canoe/kayak 12:20 pm: wrestle 12:40 PM: Basketball — (Women’s Quarterfinals — Australia vs. United States) 12:50 pm: Weightlifting 1:00 AM: boxing 1:10 am: Water Polo — (Men’s Quarterfinals) 01:30 am: Sailing — medal event 01:30 am: Table tennis — (men’s semifinal) 2:00 am: To dive 2:35 am: Boxing (Men’s Light Heavyweight Final) — Medal Event 3:10 am: cycling track) 4:00: sport climbing 4:20 am: Basketball (Women’s Quarter Final — Japan vs. Belgium) 5:30-7 am: Track and field (various events) 6:00 am: Hockey — (women’s 2 semifinals) 6:00 am: Equestrian — medal event 6:00 am: Baseball (Semifinal — Japan vs. Korea) 6:30am-8:20am: Wrestling — Medal Events 7 hours: Athletics (Women’s Steeplechase Final) — Medal Event 7:15 a.m.: Athletics (Men’s Hammer Throw Final) — Medal Event 8 a.m.: Basketball (Women’s Quarter Final — Spain vs. France) 8:05 a.m.: Athletics (Men’s 800m Final) — Medal Event 8:55 am: Athletics (Men’s 200m Final) — Medal Event

