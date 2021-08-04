LEXINGTON, Kentucky. Kentucky 2021-22 Men’s Basketball Season Ticket Renewal is now available to all 2019-20 season ticket holders with early renewal incentives available through August 13.

Season ticket holders will receive an email with instructions on how to renew their tickets for the upcoming season. Renewals are now available online through any season ticket holder My UK Athletics Account. Although paper invoices will not be sent this season, printable invoices are available online by visiting My UK Athletics Account for those wishing to complete their renewal by post. Fans requiring assistance with their online account are encouraged to contact the UK Ticket Office at (859) 257-1818 (option 4) or email [email protected]

Season ticket prices and per-seat donation levels of the K Fund will remain unchanged as of the 2019-20 season. Fans can visit UKathletics.com/mbbtix for updated ticket information ahead of the 2021-22 season. The renewal deadline is September 9.

While UK Athletics continues to follow the latest health and safety guidelines from local and national authorities, UK Athletics plans to operate the Rupp Arena at full capacity this season. Fans can expect many other popular activities and traditions this fall and winter.

“I’m looking forward to walking back into the Rupp Arena with 20,000 packed to the brim cheering for our children,” said the British head coach. John Caliparic said. “When I look at other sports and teams welcoming their fans back, having attended a few events recently and seeing and feeling the buzz that the fans bring with them, I can’t wait to bring that back to Rupp. is truly the greatest tradition in the history of college basketball.”

Four-month and five-month payment plans are available again this season, providing more flexibility to spread payments. In addition, exclusive benefits are available to fans who complete the renewal process early. Season ticket holders who renew before August 13 will receive two free tickets to a 2021 Kentucky football game (choose from Louisiana-Monroe, Chattanooga or New Mexico State) and five bonus K Fund points. There will also be raffles for Big Blue Madness tickets (20 winners), basketballs signed by the coaching staff (10 winners), and the opportunity to upgrade seats for the Louisville game (five winners).

Season ticket holders can also apply for tickets for the 2021 CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas (December 18) and the 2022 SEC Tournament in Tampa, Florida (March 9-13). The priority deadline for requesting CBS Sports Classic tickets is September 9, while the priority deadline for ordering SEC Tournament tickets is October 8. Season ticket holders will receive information about the 2021 Champions Classic in New York (November 9) as soon as it is available.

Fans interested in securing new tickets are encouraged to participate in the Men’s Basketball Season raffle online. For more information on lower level seats currently available with a K Fund commitment, please contact the UK Athletics K Fund staff at (859) 257-6300.

UK Athletics are delighted to be transitioning to mobile ticketing for all home sporting events, as announced in Autumn 2020. Instead of receiving printed tickets, all tickets will now be issued via mobile delivery and fans will receive the UK Athletics App or My UK Athletics Account to access and manage their tickets on a smartphone. Mobile ticketing allows fans to easily text, email and add tickets directly to their smartphone’s digital wallet for secure and easy access on match days. Going mobile reduces the risk of lost, stolen, forged or forgotten tickets, provides quick and contactless access to the venue, and gives all fans the ability to share tickets with family and friends at any time from your mobile device. Season ticket holders will receive more information once mobile ticketing is enabled in October. For helpful tips and frequently asked questions about mobile ticketing, visit UKathletics.com/MobileTickets. Season ticket holders without a smartphone can contact the UK Ticket Office to make alternative arrangements.

Kentucky will enter the 2020-21 season as a Final Four contender with one of the country’s most experienced teams in the country. The UK’s 2021-22 roster currently consists of one sixth-year graduate, one fifth-year graduate, one red shirt junior, six juniors, one red shirt sophomore, two sophomores and three highly regarded four and five star freshmen.

Kentucky will return 42.1% of its minutes, 41.9% of its score, 39.0% of rebounds, 42.4% of assists and 60.6% of three-pointers from a season ago. In comparison, the only two Calipari-coached Kentucky teams to return more minutes and more points (in terms of percentages) than the 2021-22 team is slated to return, the 2011-12 National Championship team and the Final Four- team from 2014-15. which started the season 38-0.

Adding the Wildcats’ four transfers to the equation, Kentucky’s current 2021-22 roster includes 13,385 minutes, 5,203 points, 1,917 rebounds, 1,132 assists, and 543 total three-pointers in college basketball production.

Kentucky’s experience should come in handy for what’s going to be a tough schedule. Marquee nonconference games vs. Duke (Dec. 9 in New York), in Michigan (Dec. 4), vs. Notre Dame (Dec 11), vs. Ohio State (December 18 in Las Vegas) and in Kansas (January 29) have already been confirmed. UK plays once against each Southeastern Conference team with home and away games against Florida, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Alabama and LSU.

